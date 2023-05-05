Well, what’s next for the Buffalo Bills?
The personnel acquisitions, for all intents, are over.
The current roster stands at 83 players, seven below the NFL limit.
Among that group are 12 rookies, six draftees and six undrafted free agents.
In addition, Buffalo signed eight veteran free agents of varying significance — guards Connor McGovern (Dallas) and David Edwards (Rams), running backs Damien Harris (New England) and Latavius Murray (Denver), defensive tackle Poona Ford (Seattle), wide receivers Deonte Harty (New Orleans) and Trent Sherfield (Miami) and quarterback Kyle Allen (Carolina) — all of whom figure to make the active roster.
LAST SEASON, the Bills had nine players serve stints on the injured reserve list and six of them are back on the current roster: edge rusher Von Miller, safety Micah Hyde, cornerback Christian Benford, defensive end Eli Ankou, tackle Tommy Doyle and safety Damar Hamlin, who had the life-threatening heart episode in Cincinnati late last season.
Three others are gone, all wide receivers: Jamison Crowder (Giants), Marquez Stevenson (Browns) and Jake Kumerow (free agent).
OF THE 53 players on the active roster for the postseason game against the Bengals in Orchard Park last January, 11 are gone. Quarterback Case Keenum and running back Devin Singletary both signed with Houston, middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds went to Chicago, tight end Tommy Sweeney to the Giants, safety Jaquan Johnson to Las Vegas and slot receiver Isaiah McKenzie to Indianapolis. Wide receiver Cole Beasley, running back Taiwan Jones, safety Dean Marlowe and offensive linemen Rodger Saffold and Greg Van Roten are all still free agents.
BUFFALO didn’t have a ton to spend on free agency, but two signings stand out.
Harris, 5-foot-10, 213 pounds, in only his fifth season, was a tough inside runner for the Patriots and Murray, 6-3, 230, has been an explosive rusher who, at age 32 and in his 11th pro season, has scored 57 touchdowns in 135 career games. Harris scored 20 rushing TDs in the past three seasons.
The two of them, combining with second-year pro James Cook and speedster Nyheim Hines give the Bills a solid-looking running back room.
The signing of McGovern would indicate he’s inked into Saffold’s spot, at least for now, and the hope is second-round draft choice O’Cyrus Torrence will quickly win a potential five-way competition at right guard.
FINALLY, there are the two pachyderms in the parlor.
Clearly, the Bills went all-in on trading up to draft Dalton Kincaid, whom they view as a tight end-cum-slot receiver. Management is convinced his size (6-foot-4, 240 pounds) will create defensive mismatches from the slot, playing opposite traditional tight end Dawson Knox, with his precision route-running and dependable hands.
We’ll see.
Meanwhile, the yawning cavity at middle linebacker remains.
In no way can the Bills be blamed for Edmunds’ exit — though it could be argued they should have planned ahead better — his four-year, $72 million contract with the Bears couldn’t have been touched by Buffalo.
In his absence, there’s plenty of competition but all somewhat undersized to be a dominant run stopper.
And, no, Matt Milano isn’t one of them. He’s become an elite linebacker on the outside and making that switch would nullify his skills in pass coverage and rushing the quarterback.
The most experienced of that group of hopefuls is 11th-year veteran A.J. Klein (6-1, 240), followed by Tyrel Dodson (6-0, 237) in his fourth season and eighth-year pro Tyler Matakevich (6-0, 235). But Klein has been an infrequent starter over his career and Dodson and Matakevich are known for their special teams skills.
The others are youngsters, including this year’s third-round draft choice, Dorian Williams (6-1, 230), whom the Bills say will start his career as an outside backer.
That leaves two second-year pros, Terrell Barnard (6-0, 224) and Baylon Spector (6-1, 233), both outside backers and special-teamers by trade.
Klein or Dodson seem to be the most likely incumbent, but neither appear destined to do a reasonable imitation of Edmunds at a very critical position.
We’ll start to find out when Buffalo begins a series of 10 voluntary Organized Team Activities (OTAs) between May 22 and June 8 with mandatory minicamp commencing June 13.
