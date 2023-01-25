beane

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane addresses members of the press Tuesday at Highmark Stadium.

 Bill Wippert/Buffalo Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Projecting the Buffalo Bills’ payroll to already be over the salary cap, general manager Brandon Beane on Tuesday said he won’t be making any big splashes in free agency this offseason.

And this time, Beane said he means it.

