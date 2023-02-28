SPORTS-FBN-BEARS-FRAZIER-MS

Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, left, visits with Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford prior to a preseason game on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, at New Era Field in Orchard Park, New York. 

 Carlos Gonzalez/Minneapolis Star Tribune/TNS

Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier is taking a year off from coaching but plans to return for the 2024 season, the team announced Tuesday.

The team did not provide any other details on Frazier’s decision, which comes a little over five weeks after the three-time AFC East champion Bills were eliminated with a 27-10 loss to Cincinnati in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos