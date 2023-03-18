Weather Alert

...A band of snow squalls with briefly very low visibility and potentially a flash freeze will impact travel across the region this afternoon into early this evening... A nearly north to south band of heavy snow squalls with visibility below one-quarter of a mile is expected to move across the Northwest Mountains during the early to mid afternoon hours, before reaching the Interstate 99 and Route 220 corridors late this afternoon and early this evening. Snow accumulations of a coating to one inch will accompany this snowband. A flash freeze of initially wet surfaces from melting snow could lead to dangerous travel conditions on area roads and Interstates. Recognize the approaching band of squalls off in the distance by ridges and other terrain features and building becoming obscured by a milky white from the heavy snow. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially icy roads may be encountered. It's best to exit the Interstates to rest areas or other sheltered locations to wait out the passage of the squalls. Delay or postpone travel if possible during the period of the squalls. If you must travel into or through this band of squalls, use your hazard lights and gradually slow down your speed to greatly minimize the potential for high speed crashes, into or from vehicles ahead of and behind you. Keep up to date on this potentially dangerous weather situation by following your favorite source of National Weather Service information on NOAA Weather Radio and the Web. &&