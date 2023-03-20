(EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first of a two-part series on the Bills’ salary cap situation and off-season moves. Today, general manager Brandon Beane talks about Buffalo’s cap hurdle)

One of my all-time favorite Bills personalities, in a half-century of covering the team, was the late John Butler. A big burly man with a booming laugh, there wasn’t a single media person who didn’t love the guy. When facing the occasional tough question, he knew how to artfully dodge it without being condescending.

