I must be getting long in the tooth. Or, perhaps I am just getting wiser, though that seems surprising. Trout fishing, like any journey through life, changes the further down the stream you travel. What was of critical importance as a teenager changes every so many years as you progress through life it seems, unless of course you’re not progressing as a person. Nar-do-wells remain caught in their own snares, it’s just a sad fact that they can’t seem to appreciate the resources, limits or other laws and lose sight of the beauty of it all. But, I digress.
I’ve come to appreciate the fact that just being on a trout stream is a wonder in itself. There’s so much to see and marvel about. Take for instance the sound or should I say voice of the stream. Have you ever taken the time to listen closely to the water and hear the symphony and marvel? If not, you should.
I love the ripples and rapids especially. The rushing water there seems to be so happy. It leaps and dances over and around the stones singing to itself. It chuckles, laughs, and gurgles, an ever-evolving song never exactly the same, but strangely constant. With a little imagination you can visualize that water moving ever onward until sometime in the future it flows into the Gulf of Mexico. Once part of the ocean, it can evaporate, rise, turn to clouds and travel great distances eventually falling as rain. Big storms in the Gulf of Mexico often travel almost Northeast, it’s highly probable the exact same water that ran from our area to the gulf could travel in cloud form back up the Mississippi and Ohio Rivers to fall once again as rain right here where it started so many, many miles before. With perfect timing, it could sing to you once again as you fish the same stream. Oh, how wondrous the eternal circle of Nature.
With the first day of trout arriving this Saturday I find myself a little sad. In the past the first day was a special event. After suffering through all of winter’s inclement weather you finally had something to look forward to. Head to camp, get together with the family, then spend a restless night awaiting the crowds and frantic fishing as the clock strikes eight.
The Fish Commission has murdered that tradition. You can fish all year now, eliminating so much of the magic we’d all come to expect. They’ve done this to possibly sell another license, but in the long run it will lower license sales, many people bought a license just for the first day madness and seldom fished much after. I’m glad I wasn’t born any later than I was; able to experience the very best years there were of hunting and fishing. But you can bet I’m still going fishing and will no doubt enjoy myself, the stream, my friends and hopefully a fish fry by days end.
Many people practice catch and release. If you do so, I beg you to take needle nose pliers and push the barbs on your hooks down. I’ve seen more than enough dead trout on the stream and caught far too many trout with serious damage to their jaws caused by the barbs being left intact. It’s hard to imagine just how tenaciously a tiny barb can hold, especially in harder spots on the fish’s mouth. The top tip of the nose or premaxillary is tough and often damaged by barbed hooks, the hard plate running from nose to mouth corner, the maxillary is often torn loose by careless release. Deeper in the mouth the sensitive ends of the gills are filled with hundreds of small capillaries. A barbed hook buried here is almost certain to cause death. Simply pressing any barbs flat almost guarantees easy hook removal, no mouth deformation and, most importantly, the trout’s life.
Trout raised in a hatchery are crammed together and subject to virus and bacteria. The slime covering a trout’s form is its armor coating, protecting the flesh itself from many diseases and surprising water itself, which would leech important nutrients and proteins from its body. It’s critical that slimy coating be protected when handling the fish. Forceps are an essential tool when fishing. Many times you can grasp the hook itself while the fish is in the net and reverse the direction the hook is buried, removing the hook and never touching the trout. If you must touch the fish, never use a towel or cloth material glove. They absorb the protective coating and expose the fish to disease. Never handle a fish with dry hands, always wet them before touching any fish or use latex gloves keeping the trout as wet as possible and their protective coating intact. In short, you have to care about the release, think about what you’re doing and treat the trout with the respect it deserves. Catching the fish is what’s the sports all about
and any fish that’s provided the enjoyment of the strike, fight and thrill of landing
should be treated accordingly.
If you haven’t already done so, be sure to check your equipment before you venture forth onto the stream. Replace your line, examine and oil your reel, double check your waders to avoid icy, wet feet and go through your vest making sure you have all the essentials.
Good fishing.