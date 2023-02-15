Streamline Hotel meeting

DAYTONA BEACH, FL — DECEMBER 14, 1947: A series of three meetings convened at the Streamline Hotel to establish criteria for professional stock car racing, leading to the formation of NASCAR. In this group: Front row, kneeling (L-R) — Chick DiNatale, Jimmy Quisenberry, Ed Bruce, Jack Peters, Alvin Hawkins. Back row, standing (L-R) — Freddie Horton, Sam Packard, Ed Samples (hidden), Joe Ross, Marshall Teague, Bill Tuthill, Joe Littlejohn, Bob Osiecki, Buddy Shuman,, Lucky Sauer (hidden), Tom Galan, Eddie Bland, Bill France Sr., Bob Richards, Harvey Tattersall Jr., Fred Dagavar, Bill Streeter, Jimmy Cox.

 ISC Archives/CQ-Roll Call Group via Getty Images/NASCAR

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Daytona Beach became the unofficial “birthplace of speed” in 1903 when two men argued over who had the fastest horseless carriage and decided things in a race on the white, hardpacked sand along the Atlantic Ocean.

Since then, the community of 72,000-plus in the heart of Florida’s Fun Coast region has become a motorsports mecca, with a long, storied history it shares with nearby Ormond Beach that is filled with thrills, glory and tragedy.

