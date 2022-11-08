middle school

Evan Troisi (left) and Kadyn Tessena competed for Fretz Middle School as part of Team Pennsylvania at the 2022 National Middle School Cross Country Championships in Louisville, Kentucky.

 Photo provided

Evan Troisi and Kadyn Tessena competed in the National Middle School Cross Country Championships in Louisville, Kentucky on Saturday.

The event was held at Tom Sawyer State Park in Louisville with runners from all over the US. This race featured outstanding runners who were in 7th and 8th grade.

