Evan Troisi and Kadyn Tessena competed in the National Middle School Cross Country Championships in Louisville, Kentucky on Saturday.
The event was held at Tom Sawyer State Park in Louisville with runners from all over the US. This race featured outstanding runners who were in 7th and 8th grade.
This course is the site of many big cross country meets for college, high school and middle school competitions. Troisi and Tessena had just completed outstanding seasons for Bradford and they wanted to race against top competition from across the country.
The race was 4 kilometers, or 2.5 miles long.
“We are used to 1.5 to 2-mile courses, so this was an added challenge for the guys,” Coach Tom Tessena said. “Both had been recovering from bad colds so they would be running at less than full strength. (Troisi) was our top runner all year and he got out well in a loaded field.”
Troisi finished in 49th place in a strong time of 14:42.4 in a field of 189 runners. Kadyn Tessena placed 90th in 15:34.5 and had to overcome a slow start.
“These guys learned a lot in this high level of competition,” Tom Tessena said.
Riley Comstock of Georgia was the top finisher with a time of 12:45, a brisk 5:07 pace for each mile. The Georgia Hare Hounds were the team winner with an impressive total of only 17 points, almost a perfect score.
In the State competition, Georgia again was an easy winner was an easy winner with 17 points, Kentucky was 2nd with 62, Ohio took 3rd with 93. The PA team which Trosii and Tessena were a part of just missed the top three with 102 points.
Troisi was the number 5th runner from PA while Tessena was the 7th man. To qualify for this race in the first place, they had to have posted qualifying times during the regular season or in championships.
“To see and compete against all these talented runners was an experience of a lifetime,” Tom Tessena said. “They see how much harder they have to work to be this good and that will serve them well when they move up to the varsity next fall. Lastly, we know that these two runner worked really hard all season and an extra two weeks while, again, being sick.
“They had to travel over eight hours to get to Kentucky. That is real dedication to the sport they put all their effort in this entire year.”