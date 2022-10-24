KANE — Evan Troisi and Kadyn Tessena led the Fretz boys cross country team to victory in their fifth Invitational of the year at Kane on Saturday, as the Owls won big at the Northwest PA Middle School Championships.
Troisi won the race with a speedy time of 11:26.2 on the two-mile course. Tessena had his best race of the year to take 5th place in 12:05.
“These two guys went through their first mile in 5:33 and 5:37, respectively,” Bradford coach Tom Tessena said. “They have been in the top two spots all year, so this was no surprise. We had been working all season to win this race because we narrowly lost last year. We only had two guys back from that team (Kadyn and Evan Soto) but everyone worked extra hard for this win.”
Maverick Smith was 11th in 12:41.7, Evan Soto was 12th in 11:41.9 and Tyler Simmons was 21st in 13:08 for Bradford. Owen Blauser was 33rd in 13:50.1 and Eddie Youmans was 51st in 15:15.5.
“(Blauser) actually beat every other team’s fifth man except for Clarion-Limestone,” Tom Tessena said. “We had a big discussion about how we couldn’t win this meet with just the top two guys and how important Evan, Maverick and Tyler would be if we were to win. I even told Owen how he could displace the other team’s fifth man and add to their score. They really took this to heart and ran the best races of the year.”
Bradford finished 34 points ahead of runner-up Clarion Limestone at 65. Smethport finished 3rd with 98, Keystone was fourth with 111, Otto-Eldred was fifth with 116 and St. Marys was seventh with 146.
Drake Edmonds of CL was 2nd(11:41.4), Noah Weiland of KC was 3rd(11:49.4) and Travis Coriaty of OV was 4th(11:55.1). Coudersport’s Bryce Manns was 6th(12:14.3) and Smethport’s Isaac Bailey placed 8th(12:25). There were 72 runners overall.
“This group of guys had quite a season by winning five Invitationals and finishing undefeated in their dual meet schedule (12-0),” Tom Tessena said. “We have had some great middle school teams the past three years but these guys were just as good if not better. Some of the guys from those teams didn’t continue.
“We have high hopes for our four 8th-graders. Next year, they will give our varsity a much-needed boast. We have been struggling to field complete teams at the varsity level and that is not Bradford, historically speaking.”
Dedication to training and starting their season in June, Tessena said, helped usher the team’s soccess. Troisi and Kadyn Tessena will continue running and travel to Kentucky for the National Middle School Championship on Nov. 5.
“I would like to thank all the boys and their parents as well as the Bradford Area School District and athletic director Mike Erickson for all their hard work, support and cooperation in making this a special season,” Tom Tessena said. “I would also like to thank Coach Mark Kelley for his support and congratulate the middle school girls on a great season as well.”