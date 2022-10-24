boys xc

The Fretz boys cross country team finished 1st at Saturday’s Northwest Pa Middle School Championship. Pictured are, from left: Coach Tessena, Maverick Smith, Tyler Simmons, Evan Troisi, Kadyn Tessena, Evan Soto, Owen Blauser, Eddie Youmans.

 Photo submitted

KANE — Evan Troisi and Kadyn Tessena led the Fretz boys cross country team to victory in their fifth Invitational of the year at Kane on Saturday, as the Owls won big at the Northwest PA Middle School Championships.

Troisi won the race with a speedy time of 11:26.2 on the two-mile course. Tessena had his best race of the year to take 5th place in 12:05.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos