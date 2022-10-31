RIDGWAY — Bradford High senior Manny Diaz won his second District 9 Class AA boys cross country championship Saturday, speeding through the course in 16:51.8 for the second-fastest time in program history.
Diaz became only the third two-time winner in Owls history, overcoming an injury to do it.
“(Diaz) has been dealing with illness and an ankle injury the past two weeks that slowed him down a bit (Saturday), but he still ran a fine race and is looking forward to improving on his 14th-place finish last year at States next Saturday at Hershey,” Bradford coach Tom Tessena said. “We will get a few workouts to get him ready this week.”
Diaz’s teammates, Brayden Frair and Leo Paterniti, finished close behind in 2nd and 4th place, respectively. For their efforts, all three qualified for the PIAA meet.
Frair finished 2nd in 17:13.2, the fourth-fastest time ever posted by a Bradford runner.
“(Frair) got out fastest and stayed in 2nd the whole race,” Tessena said. “He told me he was going to finish 2nd and he kept his word. He was 6th as a freshman last year but has dealt with illness this season. He was healthy today and he really looked great.”
Paterniti, meanwhile, took 4th in 17:33.4, the seventh-fastest ever for a Bradford runner. After a quick start to the race, Paterniti was all business.
“I can’t remember any top three finishes better than this one... That should have given us a big enough lead to win the team title that was our season-long goal, but it was not to be,” Tessena said.
St. Marys edged the Owls in the team scoring, 41-43, to take the Class AA title.
Wyatt Foster led the Flying Dutchmen with a 5th-place finish in 17:35.9, while Augustus Secco was 6th in 17:51, Jacob Nedimeyer was 8th in 17:55.3, Nick Hayes was 9th in 17:55.3 and Brandon Henry was 13th in 18:33.4.
“St. Marys has run well all year and they were ready for today,” Tessena said. “It’s hard to figure what your own guys will do but it is impossible to tell how the other teams will run. St. Marys has been consistent all year.”
Punxsutawney was 3rd in team scoring, while DuBois was 4th and Clearfield was 5th.
Ian Pilon placed 17th for Bradford in 19:04.6. Joe Caruso was 19th in 19:32.8, Marcus Terwilliger was 24th in 20:20.1 and Danny Marasco was 26th in 20:43.6.
“I think these three guys went out a bit too fast and that hurt their overall time,” Tessena said. “These three guys have worked hard all year and gained experience that will help next year. I think we can take this meet and use it for extra incentive in the future. It also proves that you need everyone to win a big meet, even with an incredible finish by the top three guys.”
Only Diaz graduates from this Owls team, meaning the group should be back to contend in Class AA next year.
“Our other guys will be better, as well, and we have some very good 8th-graders moving up from that undefeated season that included five invitational wins,” Tessena said. “Two of those guys, Evan Troisi and Kadyn Tessena, are running in the National Middle School Championship in Louisville, Kentucky this Saturday. These guys will step right in and makes us much stronger and provide the depth we needed this season.”
Diaz, Frair and Paterniti will run at the PIAA meet at Hershey this Saturday.
“I think they are going to run well down there,’ Tom Tessena said. “I would like to congratulate Coach Kelley and the girls team on a good season and wish his girls good luck at States.”