wade robertson 12.1

Luck is an elusive and often fleeting thing. Some are seemingly born lucky, others not. It comes and goes of its own choosing. But when luck is on your side, life is a good thing. Here, Jim Acker shows off a giant 7-point he harvested in Missouri, his second big buck of 2022.

 Wade Robertson photo

If you’ve been around this old ball of mud for any length of time, you begin to pick up on things that are true, but unexplainable.

As Hamlet remarked to Horatio, who wouldn’t believe Hamlet had not only seen but talked to his father’s ghost, “And therefore as a stranger (on this earth) give it welcome. There are more things in heaven and earth, Horatio, than are dreamt of in your philosophy.”

