If you’ve been around this old ball of mud for any length of time, you begin to pick up on things that are true, but unexplainable.
As Hamlet remarked to Horatio, who wouldn’t believe Hamlet had not only seen but talked to his father’s ghost, “And therefore as a stranger (on this earth) give it welcome. There are more things in heaven and earth, Horatio, than are dreamt of in your philosophy.”
In other words, you don’t know it all, and some things are very much beyond our mortal comprehension or even belief. What we call “luck” is one of those things.
Luck can hang around for long periods of time or be short in duration. Some individuals are lucky at cards, others always get good bounces in golf or pin falls in bowling that make you shake your head. How many times have you heard, “Why that lucky so and so!”
On the other hand, there are those unfortunates who never seem to catch a break. Many times, it doesn’t seem fair, but fate or whatever it is that causes the unexplained is cold and emotionless. It just is.
Hopefully, you’re one of the few who were born under a lucky star, but the odds are you’re just an ordinary individual who goes through life with streaks of luck, good or bad. Sometimes you can’t win and other times you just can’t lose.
Hunting and fishing are no exception; almost every individual has runs of good luck and runs of bad. What starts this phenomenon is indeterminate and why it ends is equally mysterious. Like the wind, it comes and goes of its own choosing.
This spring, my luck was in hunting spring gobblers. I made good decisions, managed to sit in the right place, called perfectly and didn’t miss my shots. Everything happened in the right sequence, at the right time and place and the gobblers did what I hoped they would.
As you may have recently read, Jim Acker’s ship came in this archery season. While hunting an oak grove, he spotted a decent buck in heavy cover which luckily presented a perfect shot.
Only after a tricky little tracking session did they find the buck and suddenly realize it was a giant with a 12-point rack and a 28-inch neck weighing in at 270 pounds. Their combined efforts were barely able to drag the huge bodied deer 15 feet out of a brush pile in order to gut it.
Who knew deer reached that size in this area? I certainly didn’t.
I’ve been after Jim for years to join the guys in our annual pilgrimage to The Missouri Trophy Hunt. This year, his finances were in good shape and he agreed to go.
Why not? luck appeared to be on his side.
It’s a long haul to Lake of the Ozarks on some of the nation’s busiest highways which seem to be constantly under construction. Route 70 is the worst of the lot and those doing the construction before and after Indianapolis seem to possess a devilish disregard for traffic flow.
In fact, their efforts to help things along don’t seem to exist. We were held up for 45 minutes and couldn’t see what had been done to have held up hundreds of vehicles.
After 13 hours of driving, we stopped north of St Louis for the night and reached our destination the next day, Thursday, about 1 p.m. This gave us all of Friday to rest up.
Saturday, the first day of the hunt, we were up at 3 a.m., ate breakfast, grabbed our bagged lunches and made sure to be on time for our guides. Don’t be late, they will not wait for you.
Jim climbed in the van about 4:30 with 10 other hunters. Every other hunter had been dropped off when the driver stuck the van in a mud hole.
By the time help arrived, Jim would be late; he had a long walk. The land owner saw his dilemma and kindly drove Jim right to his tree stand just as the Eastern skyline lightened.
How’s that for being lucky?
As soon as it was daylight, deer began showing up. Does, two frisky spikes sparred along with a decent eight. Jim passed him.
Then, a 100-class buck appeared against the sky line, pawing his scrape and presenting a classical silhouetted portrait against the golden dawn. So, so beautiful, it didn’t seem real.
At 7:30, through the oak brush, Jim detected movement only 50 yards away. A deer moving right at him and, almost immediately, Jim saw horns — big ones.
Rifle up, Jim followed the buck through the thick cover until suddenly it was only 20 yards away.
The buck stopped, facing him, big antlers high above its head. Gulping, Jim steadied himself and squeezed.
he rifle barked, the Nosler 150 grain ballistic tip dropping the deer in its tracks. Suddenly, Jim found himself shaking. It all happened so fast, and he climbed excitedly down.
What a buck! A monster 7-point with 11-inch, curved G-2s. Wow.
The deer scores out at 127 and two eights, good enough to win Jim a free hunt plus a check for two grand.
Let’s see, 270 lb. 12-point in Pennsylvania, ride to his stand and prize-winning buck. I think it’s safe to say Jim’s luck is in this year.