A cold November sun crawled lethargically above the leafless, ridge top.
Oak and maple trunks presented stark; black silhouettes sharply etched against the sun’s growing golden glow. I snuggled deeper into my heavy jacket and wondered how well my new rifle would perform.
Thirty minutes passed before a far-off gray squirrel slipped down a big red oak. Soon, a second squirrel joined the first, both popping in and out of sight as they fed. An unseen squirrel barked industriously away and was answered by two or three others.
I grew excited; there were multiple squirrels on the ridge, unusual this late in the season.
However, there was a problem; the distance. One hundred yards of open forest lay between the squirrels and I.
In the past, I’d only hunted with my standard .22 caliber rifle and accurate, standard velocity ammo. I preferred to be within 35 yards or closer of my target before firing and simply wouldn’t shoot past 50 yards with this combination.
This late in the year, it was almost impossible to stalk within that distance. The absence of leaves and the ever-increasing awareness of the sharp-eyed squirrels dictated a change of tactics.
Today, at the urging of good friend Steve Colley, I was hunting with my brand new .22 magnum rifle; a Ruger 10/22 bolt action equipped with a 3x9 scope. I’d zeroed the magnum in with Federal solids and the beautiful little rifle shot a tiny group at 80 yards. I was excited about today’s possibilities since I’d be able to add 20 to 30 yards to my effective shooting distance.
Impatient, I stood slowly and tried to sneak a little closer, but only made it 15 feet before one of the squirrels spotted me. Both squirrels then began feeding directly away.
I closed the distance slightly, but the squirrels never gave me an open shot. It was only a matter of time before they’d soon get tired of their little cat and mouse game and vanished. Suddenly, the entire situation changed in a flash.
A sudden, loud rustling of leaves caught my attention and, glancing quickly to my left, two previously unseen squirrels ran to a large oak and spiraled crazily up it at top speed. The squirrels in front of me vanished, alarmed by the mad dash and noise of the others.
Taking a couple of stealthy steps to my left, I crouched and took a steady rest over a fallen log. I didn’t believe the other squirrels had seen me and were simply chasing one another or fighting over a fat nut.
After a 10-minute wait, a gray appeared on the side of the oak. He looked to be about 70 yards off.
Well, this appeared to be the perfect opportunity to try out the new .22 Magnum. Zeroed in at 80 yards, this gray should be a dead-on hold.
Trying to remain calm, I took a deep breath, let it half out, placed the crosshairs on the distant head, held as steady as possible and very carefully squeezed the trigger. The magnum cracked and the squirrel dropped like a sack of rocks.
Wow! That was impressive.
The second squirrel, spooked by the falling squirrel, jumped up onto a neighboring maple and a second carefully aimed shot dropped him also. Wow, 2-for-2 shots!
From that moment on, I have been a dedicated fan of the .22 magnum.
The magnum spits out a 40-grain bullet at 1800 feet per second compared to a standard 22-bullet speed of 1100 or 1200. The extra 600 feet per second makes a world of difference in performance.
The magnum hits with explosive effect with hollow points, and as demonstrated, increases your effective shooting range from 40 yards to 70 or 80, even 100. I prefer to be much closer myself, but sometimes you have no choice.
On bigger targets like crows, woodchucks, fox or coyote, you may add another 25 or more yards if sighted in at 100. I watched my uncle, Paul Robertson, drop a crow at close to 200 yards with some inspired hold over.
Almost every rifle manufacturer makes rifles in .22 magnum calibers. Models are available in bolt action, semi-automatics and tactical models.
Ruger makes a beautiful bolt action rifle for around $500 while Mossberg, Marlin and Savage make accurate, practical rifles for around $200. Kimber, Anschutz, Remington, and Winchester produce some classic designs, as well. You may find a used rifle for sale also at a good price.
A wide variety of ammunition is available for magnum users. Besides the standard solid and hollow-point bullets, you can now buy soft nose and plastic-tipped ammo.
Hornady ammunition shoots are incredibly accurate as well and very explosive traveling at a blistering 2,250 feet per second. Use it on varmints, not game, unless you can hit the head or longer ranges allows the bullet to slow down some.
I always use solids on squirrels since hollow points ruin too much meat. The extra velocity of the magnum over the regular 22 round allows you to bag a squirrel that might have otherwise escaped.
The greater shocking power of the higher velocity projectile is deadly.
If you’re looking to increase the performance of your regular .22 rifle you might want to buy yourself a .22 Magnum; it’s an accurate and surprisingly powerful little cartridge.