Every hunter dreams of bagging a big gobbler for Thanksgiving. Easier said than done, but it happens. However, Thanksgiving is about much more than a day off or a great meal, it’s about appreciation and gratitude. The author looks at Thanksgiving’s history, our attitudes and a memorable Thanksgiving as a teenager.

I’m a fortunate individual, born into a good family with decent moral values and an appreciation of the family unit as not only a sacred trust, but as the indispensable building blocks of our nation.

Thanksgiving is a celebration and an appreciation not only of the giants who built this great nation seeking religious freedom, as well as freedom from the tyranny and oppression of Europe. They knew whom to be thankful to, God — who was about to build the greatest nation on earth.

