Life moves on inexorably.
Perhaps, it’s a good thing life presents us with so many difficult challenges. Opposition, it appears, is necessary in all things.
Without the bitter, would we appreciate the sweet? I firmly believe our difficulties mold us into better people — testing us, forcing us to grow, become wiser, more compassionate, enabling us to better help others, strengthening our flimsy characters.
My daughter fell off a hoverboard the day after Christmas, shattering her ulna and breaking her radius. After a lengthy surgery, plates, screws, a radius cap and three days in the hospital, she had to endure a 10-hour ride back to Rhode Island. The pain was severe and long lasting.
As dad’s do, I drove eight hours to her home and spent three weeks helping her in any way possible. When a loved one is in pain, you’re in pain. It affects you physically and mentally, slowly draining you.
After three weeks, it was essential — I returned home, a thousand things needed attending to. I sorted through a small mountain of mail and the inevitable bills, but the following day relaxed a bit, attending the Outdoor Show in Harrisburg.
It was a long day. Collapsing into bed late that evening I was deeply asleep when the phone rang at 2:30 a.m. Oh no, the Bradford Hospital, not a good sign at this hour.
The nurse identified herself and, as gently as possible, went straight to the point. “Wade, your mom fell getting out of bed tonight and broke her hip. We’re so sorry, she’s in the ER.”
The words hit me like a physical blow, taking my breath away and filling me with dread.
At 97, a broken hip is often a death sentence. I stumbled from bed, dressed, rushed to the ER and soon was at her side.
The position of her hips to her body, the angle of the leg on the table said it all, her body was broken. Mom’s eyes were shut, her face contorted, one hand across closed eyes. Taking her free hand, I gently caressed her face and she turned wounded eyes upon me.
Then those eyes filled with recognition and she smiled at me. I gasped, unable to choke back the tears. Despite her pain and anguish, my dear injured mother had smiled to reassure her son.
Regaining my composure and being told she was on the necessary pain medication, I desperately wondered what to do, how to act. Perhaps, good memories from the past would divert Mom’s attention, as well as mine, from what she faced. But what?
“Mom, do you remember...?”
It was 1980, the third week of July. My Dad always maintained the 3rd week of July was traditionally a good week for muskies.
We were staying at Ed Prentice’s cottage, located on Ashville Bay. Chautauqua Lake at that time had expansive weed beds and sparkling clean waters; you could see down at least eight feet.
Fishing for all species of fish was excellent and we caught bass and walleyes. But predictably, the muskellunge were being uncooperative.
We had many follows, but no strikes. The weather had been bright and sunny, what we needed was a good low-pressure system to fire them up. When we discovered Wednesday’s weather forecast predicted thunderstorms in the afternoon, we were elated.
As predicted, Wednesday afternoon, towering thunderheads rose threateningly, darkening the Western sky. We quickly dashed out on the lake and headed to those areas we’d had the most follows.
Dad and Mom always fished from their 16-foot Black River canoe and paddled to a hole in the weeds off Goose Creek known to harbor large muskie. The clouds grew steadily higher and more ominous, far off thunder rumbling in the distance.
The air cooled, the water turned a darker green, the wind picked up. Mom cast her green Suick out and jerked it in mechanically. She’d never had much luck with muskies.
This cast, the Suick popped to the surface beside the canoe and she reached one hand up to rearrange her hair under the green sun visor. The Suick bobbed on the waves as Mom grabbed her rod to cast again.
She’d barely done so when the surface beside the canoe exploded as a late following muskellunge pounced on her lure.
Jane and I heard her yell excitedly and looking across the bay could see white water erupting beside their canoe. We looked at each and laughed. From the sounds of things and what we could see, Mom had her hands full.
Luckily, Mom had a good hold of her rod, for the thrashing muskie suddenly dove deep and shot off on a sizzling run. Desperately hanging onto her bucking rod, Mom was shocked at the pure power of her foe.
Dad began coaching her and the drag did its job. When the muskie jumped, Mom squealed, half in fright, half from excitement — it was a dandy.
Dad finally netted the trophy lunge and Mom stared in disbelief at her catch. What a monster.
Mom’s haunted brown eyes looked into mine, softened and smiled, precious memories softening the hard reality surrounding us. Yes, the fish of a lifetime and what a celebration we had back at camp.
“Remember, Dad was a little jealous of you? Your muskie was bigger than any he’d caught.”
The smile grew larger and we cried together, hands clenched, tears streaming down our cheeks.