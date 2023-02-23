wade

The human spirit is extremely resilient, able to endure many things with fortitude and bravery. When my Mom broke her hip recently, we reminisced about the day she caught her biggest muskie in 1980. Here, she is shown holding the oversized lunge that dragged their canoe all over Ashville Bay on Chautauqua Lake before they were finally able to net it. Her smile says it all; what a trophy.

Life moves on inexorably.

Perhaps, it’s a good thing life presents us with so many difficult challenges. Opposition, it appears, is necessary in all things.

