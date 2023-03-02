wade robertson 3.2

March is a dull month. Usually boring with little to do. The author looks back at March’s past and what’s changed. The weather’s been so mild that snowdrops and crocus’s are already popping up in my yard.

 Wade Robertson photo

March, of all the months, seems to be the least exciting, except of course for the distant promise of trout season, only 31 days away.

The way I feel at the moment, 31 days is an eternity.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social