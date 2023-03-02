March, of all the months, seems to be the least exciting, except of course for the distant promise of trout season, only 31 days away.
The way I feel at the moment, 31 days is an eternity.
But looking back at November, December, January and February this had been an unusual but marvelous winter. Few slippery roads, no shoveling, burning less firewood, easy travel. I love it.
An apology may be necessary to the skiers, snowmobilers and ice fishermen for these feelings; it’s been a drag if you love those sports. On the other hand, I wonder how many people are still alive because of the easy winter.
Fewer heart attacks due to snow shoveling, fewer falls due to ice. Automobile accidents are down due to the good roads and less stress on the homeless.
Makes you think, doesn’t it? Other than a couple very nasty, short spells of extreme cold and wind, it’s been usually mild.
Thinking back to years ago, March wasn’t a warm month at all. In those days, winter settled in around November and the snow grew steadily deeper until January.
The first month of the year almost without exception experienced a two-week long thaw, opening up spring seeps and melting the majority of the snow. Not surprisingly, the “January Thaw” as we called it was a Godsend to the turkeys and deer struggling to survive. After the thaw, winter returned.
February was usually very cold, as were the first two weeks of March. I clearly remember my grandmother predicting the weather.
She’d tell us if March came in like a lion, it went out like a lamb. Conversely, if the weather was mild in the beginning of March it would be cold and nasty the last two weeks, going out like a lion.
The old wives tale was generally quite accurate. By the 80s, the winters were becoming more and more unpredictable and, soon, it was rare indeed to have snow for the first day of trout season or deer season.
One March, years back when I was still in grade school, we had a heavy snowfall. They even closed the school it was so deep.
During the evening, it warmed and my brother Gary and I built a huge snow fort in the yard. We rolled the biggest snow balls we could manage for the foundation and placed the biggest we could lift on top of those.
Next, we packed snow between them until the walls were thick and flat, creating a very stout fortress. The temperatures were predicted to drop and Mom let us carry bucket after bucket of water outside which we dumped over the walls. Not enough to melt the snow to any extent, but enough to saturate the snow. It dropped into single digits and the following morning the snow fort glistened in the sun, frozen solid.
We could climb up and stand on the walls themselves without damaging them and snowballs shattered harmlessly against our fortress’s sides. Naturally, the neighbors came over to see our triumph and massive snowball battles raged in the yard.
Our fort was invincible and, when the weather finally warmed, the fort took forever to finally melt away.
About the third week of March, Dad would be very anxious for the snow to melt on the Southern slopes. He was after leeks, and we’d grab a rake and shovels and climb a hill to a location he knew leeks grew.
One of us would rake the leaves until we found the sharp tips protruding out of the earth and dig industriously away until we had enough for a few sandwiches and a leek, ham and cheese omelet. There’s nothing tastier than a leek omelet after a steep hill climb and some digging, I assure you.
I just asked my mother what March meant to her when my brother and I were young. She’s 97 and still remarkably sharp.
She thought for a while and I began to wonder if she’d answer. Then she looked at me, frowned and said, “Mud.”
After 60 years, Mom’s strongest March memories were mud. I looked at mom in some surprise — what did she mean by mud?
She informed me that melting snow created mud, lots of it. My brother and I managed to track it into the house, roll in it and cover the porch and everything else we came in contact with.
Her scrubbing and washing doubled, she informed me with a stern look, and I had the distinct impression my brother and I were still in the dog house for our indiscretions even after all this time.
I looked at the yard just now; snowdrops and a crocus are up and blooming. It’s only March 1, for crying out loud.
Over by Port Allegany, I saw a sugar shack at work; the sap is already running in the maples. I’ve seen turkey buzzards and robins as well and some trees are budding. It’s far too early for all of this.
In the meantime, all we can do is wait and see and enjoy the lack of snow. Leeks and trout are on the way, spring is already beckoning.
I’m still nervous, though — one way or another, we’ll probably have to pay for this great weather with some bad. Hopefully, I’m mistaken.