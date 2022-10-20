wade robertson 10.20

Many times, hunters are surprised when they walk up on their animals. More often than not, they experience “ground shrinkage,” the fact that the horns looked smaller than they thought they were when they shot. But, not always. Sometimes, those horns and deer are bigger, much bigger than you thought, as this big bruiser turned out to be.

 Wade Robertson photo

The fall foliage was bursting forth in all its glory.

The various species of maples were quickly turning red, yellow and orange, while the formerly green sumacs were swiftly changing into their startling, deep reds. Aspen and poplar groves were in full splendor, their pure yellow leaves almost startling bright in the sunshine.

