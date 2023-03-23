wade robertson 3.23

Hunting the Dark Continent is a constant thrill. Previously unseen birds and wildlife surrounding you, each day a new adventure. Though animals abound in very large numbers, they can be elusive. Hartebeest were very wary, and it wasn’t until the third day of hunting I was able to get a shot. Here, I pose proudly with my trophy, which my long dead father’s words and presence helped to bag.

 Wade Robertson photo

Has it been five years already since I hunted in Africa?

Does time really move that fast? I guess it does, but those incredible memories are still clear and vibrant.

