Has it been five years already since I hunted in Africa?
Does time really move that fast? I guess it does, but those incredible memories are still clear and vibrant.
That day, the African sun beat down from a cloudless sky, its brassy rays harsh and without pity. The parched landscape around us consisted of Camel Thorn trees, an occasional, somehow always green Shepard’s Tree, Wait-A-Bit Thorn, and assorted other, inevitably thorny bushes.
The tall, dried grass was golden as it swayed in the breeze, thick in some areas, scattered randomly throughout the red sand in others. This African winter is rainless, runnning from June until September, yet the animals are so well adapted they seldom need to drink.
Winter temperatures are in the high 20s or low 30s in the morning, reaching 80 or more by 9 a.m. However, though the sun may roast you standing in its direct rays, a simple step into the shade provides a perfect 70-degree temperature.
We’d been hunting hartebeest, which were proving very elusive. The few times we’d seen one or two, they were running and tracking them proved futile. In fact, I hadn’t yet managed a clear look at one, even with binoculars.
After glimpsing a nice bull near a small waterhole twice, we decided to sit there for an hour or one late in the day.
A steenbok fed close; two cow oryx drank and moved on. Next, a smaller kudu bull appeared.
They’re a magnificent and regal animal whose grey striped hides blend perfectly into the brush giving them their nickname, ‘the gray ghosts of Africa.’
The kudu stopped behind a thin thorn bush only 100 yards away and simply vanished from sight. I focused my binoculars, but even then, the kudu remained invisible until he moved
No hartebeest appeared. We were walking back to the Land Cruiser when Simon, our eagle-eyed tracker, went on point.
He’d spotted several hartebeest feeding parallel to us some 200 yards away. We set up the shooting sticks and waited.
Very slowly, the four cows and nice bull moved to our right. There was one small opening where I might have a clear shot at 200 yards.
Thirty minutes passed and the first cow appeared, then the second and third. The fourth animal was just in sight when the far off sound of an engine was heard.
The Hartebeest froze, stared and ran even though the vehicle wasn’t even in sight. Farm workers returning home. Well, that was unfortunate.
Andre, our guide, shrugged his shoulders. “Bad luck!” was his only comment. Simon grinned. That man was always happy.
The sun was fast sinking in the sky as we walked back to the vehicle and started back to camp. Suddenly, Andre held a hurried conversation with Simon and we turned off on a barely discernible trail bending and twisting through an area of thicker cover.
Perhaps some hartebeest were hiding in the heavier brush and scrub. A quarter of a mile later Simon pointed excitedly — hartebeest.
We slipped out of the land cruiser and silently moved from bush to bush. Andre motioned for me to stay close to him, very close as we slowly stalked ahead.
Five minutes later, Simon froze, pointing silently to our left, then motioned me forward. A narrow alley ran up through the brush and standing at the end stood a dark silhouette. Through the scope, I saw a reddish animal with a very long nose and heavy black horns.
Andre focused his binoculars then hissed, “Oh, he’s a dandy. Take him.”
The hartebeest was facing directly at me, my least favorite shot, and the crosshairs were anything but steady. Gulping, I tried to calm myself.
The bull was around 175 yards away, a narrow target at that distance.
As the crosshairs wavered, I suddenly seemed to hear my father’s voice in my mind. “Remember Wade, the crosshairs move over the center of the target twice for every edge. Relax and squeeze.” I did.
The rifle smacked me hard in the shoulder and the hartebeest spun, leaping out of sight. Suddenly, hartebeest were running everywhere. They must have 30 unseen animals in the brush around us.
Simon, grinning, touched my shoulder pointing to his ear. He’d heard the bullet hit.
Our native guide could literally track the wind over water, I swear. If I hit the animal, he’d find it. Andre punched my shoulder, and said, “Good shot.”
Hurrying to the animal’s location, I turned to look down his tracks and there my trophy lay only 20 yards away, hit perfectly.
I looked skyward; “Thanks, Dad,” and I swear I felt his presence, he was as excited as I. A big lump popped up in my throat, it was so real.
Over the years while traveling on business, I’d seen many hartebeest mounts on the walls of steakhouses and other eateries. My horns were thick, heavy and long, bigger than any I’d seen before. My hands were shaking, my joy bubbling up, a fountain to my soul.
Congratulations, pictures, reliving the stalk, such a perfect bend of camaraderie, excitement and success. When Andre left to bring up the vehicle, I took Chrissy aside and told her about Dad’s words and presence steadying me.
She went silent, reached out with her feelings and suddenly tears filled her eyes.
She took my hand; “I think your right, Dad. I feel Grandpa too.”