One of the penalties of joining the National Football League’s elite teams is that their schedules take on a dramatically-altered look.
And the Bills have lived it this season.
A preseason favorite to win the Super Bowl, Buffalo’s schedule has been an aberration of national games and prime-time telecasts.
Over the season’s first 16 games, the Bills have played only half at the standard NFL 1 p.m. starting time. The other eight featured two Monday nighters, three on a Thursday, one of those on Thanksgiving, a Sunday late afternoon national telecast and a Saturday nighter.
Still to be determined is the season finale against New England at Highmark Stadium, set for either Saturday Jan. 7 or the next day. A decision likely won’t be made for another 10 days and will be determined by which teams are still alive in the playoff chase or those impacting postseason byes or seeding.
If the Pats have been eliminated and Buffalo has secured home field throughout the playoffs, that game could end up at 1 p.m. Sunday and, under any circumstances, a Saturday game isn’t likely with the Bills having played the previous Monday night at Cincinnati.
TOMORROW afternoon, the Bills are at Chicago to face the Bears in one of 11 NFL games on Christmas Eve.
Thus, Buffalo coach Sean McDermott was asked about a schedule that wasn’t holiday friendly for the Bills and featured six night games.
“We’re on the road for Thanksgiving, we’re on the road Christmas Eve … things get a bit closer together (as a team) when it’s all you’ve got,” he said. “You kind of get in those conversations that go ‘What’s your family doing for Christmas or Thanksgiving?”
And while it’s flattering to have your team as being NFL must-see TV, there are costs.
“You’re involving yourself every week (with awkward practice scheduling) and that’s a mindset,” McDermott noted. “That’s why it’s so important … improving your level of play every week, no matter who you play, when you play and where you play.
“It’s critical that your focus is on that, not getting too far away from fundamentals and the details of what you do. If you try to skip over that, thinking you’ve arrived, you start to get away from the whole foundation you built in training camp and it can cause some big-time serious problems.”
Still, there’s an honor in the NFL perceiving your team to be one of its best.
“The best thing you can do is kind of embrace it … it’s not changing,” McDermott admitted. “You rely on the staff around you to come up with the right schedule for the players, No. 1. It’s important the players and coaches get their rest as well because it’s a grind … there’s early mornings and late nights. You’re trying to be at your best at this time of year when you’re at your highest exhaustion point. It’s kind of a conundrum and you try to figure it all out … try to find some balance and mental refresh and physically be as fresh as possible.”
OF COURSE, time demands are only part of the issue.
Saturday’s forecast for Chicago calls for a high of eight degrees with 20-30 mph winds and gusts into the 40s possible dropping windchill temperatures into the minus-20s during the afternoon.
That’s no surprise to Bills’ defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, whose five-year playing career with the Bears ended with a knee injury but not before the 1985 Chicago team won the Super Bowl. He’s all too aware of where the Windy City got its name.
“That New England game really changed strategy,” he said of last December’s game against the Patriots at Highmark Stadium when they turned winds gusting to 50 mph into a 14-10 win via the ground game. “We’ve been in a few weather games over the years (including last Saturday night in Orchard Park) and you have to have a plan if things get so severe that it alters the passing game or the run game by the footing on the field.
“You’ve got to think those things through ahead of time and you hope whatever you go to works.”
(Chuck Pollock, an Olean Times Herald senior sports columnist, can be reached at cpollock@oleantimesherald.com)