During last week’s Super Bowl hype, developments with the Bills were pushed a bit to the background, with the notable exception of an update on the condition of co-owner Kim Pegula supplied by her tennis star daughter, Jessica.

Of course, Buffalo reemerged on Monday as Las Vegas released its odds for winning Super Bowl LVIII. Kansas City leads at 5-1, followed by the Eagles, 7-1, Buffalo and San Francisco, both 8-1, and Cincinnati 9-1. The other 27 teams are 16-1 or more.

