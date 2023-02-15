During last week’s Super Bowl hype, developments with the Bills were pushed a bit to the background, with the notable exception of an update on the condition of co-owner Kim Pegula supplied by her tennis star daughter, Jessica.
Of course, Buffalo reemerged on Monday as Las Vegas released its odds for winning Super Bowl LVIII. Kansas City leads at 5-1, followed by the Eagles, 7-1, Buffalo and San Francisco, both 8-1, and Cincinnati 9-1. The other 27 teams are 16-1 or more.
EIGHT MONTHS to the day after Bills and Sabres president Kim Pegula suffered cardiac arrest on her 53rd birthday, Jessica, in a 2,300-word piece in the Women’s Tennis Association’s Players Tribune finally delivered an update on her mom’s condition.
To say the least, it was sobering.
She explained in detail how close Kim had come to death and that it was sister Kelly, fresh from passing a CPR course, who revived her mother until first responders arrived.
Jessica also allowed that while Kim has had a remarkable recovery path her communication and memory issues preclude her from ever being the high-level sports executive that made her a role model among young women nationwide.
Kim suffers from expressive aphasia, a condition created by a lack of oxygen to the brain, that permits her to speak meaningful words while omitting simple ones such as “and” and “the” resulting in tight, clipped sentences. She can read and write but sometimes has trouble choosing words.
Jessica made it clear, her mother’s recovery will be “very, very long.”
The problem, of course, is privacy.
Kim Pegula was a very high-profile executive atop Western New York’s two most visible pro sports franchises.
From her cardiac arrest on June 7, there was extraordinary interest in her condition.
On the one hand, I was curious. Terry, Kim’s husband, the teams’ co-owner and an oil and gas mogul, has been a friend since his business was in Allegany and we played racquetball together back in the mid-1980s. I’ve also known Kim’s father, Ralph Kerr, from when he was superintendent of the Olean School District.
But it would never occur to me to ask either of them, as a friend, about her illness, let alone as a member of the media.
And that’s why I’m so appreciative of my colleagues in the press who speculated about a possible stroke and/or heart issue, but never brought it to print or the airwaves.
There was a time, in the days of fierce newspaper and broadcast competition, that wouldn’t have been the case in Buffalo.
And there are still large markets today where there would be absolutely no consideration of the Pegulas’ privacy and, for that, the local media deserves major credit.
A NUMBER OF Bills fans have expressed to me their concern about the exits of several assistant coaches, noting “it’s a bad look.”
They’re right, of course, to a degree.
Immediately after Buffalo was eliminated in an embarrassing 27-10 home playoff loss to the Bengals last month, coach Sean McDermott fired safeties coach Jim Salgado and replaced him with Joe Danna.
What was the message? Was it Salgado, whose starters – Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde – played exactly two games of 18 and used six different safeties over the season, who was responsible for that horrid defensive performance against Cincinnati?
That’s what the immediate firing suggested.
It was the same thing last year after the galling “13 seconds” playoff loss to the Chiefs in Kansas City.
McDermott immediately fired special teams coordinator Heath Farwell, who was hired by Jacksonville to the same position within a week. But there’s not a single person with any football acumen who thinks Farwell would have unilaterally called for a kickoff into the end zone when a time-consuming squib kick was in order. Clearly that order came from the head coach and, interestingly, nobody – players or coaches – will talk about that gaffe on the record to this day.
Still, it’s hard not to think both Farwell and Salgado were scapegoated.
Also leaving this year are popular wide receivers coach Chad Hall, who has taken a parallel job with the Jaguars, hardly a good optic, and offensive line assistant Ryan Wendell, whose excuse is valid; he’ll be the head line coach with the Rams.
McDermott has also added a defensive assistant, Al Holcomb, most recently the interim defensive coordinator of the Panthers.
Should Buffalo DC Leslie Frazier be concerned?