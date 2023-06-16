The Pennsylvania Outdoor Writers Association held its annual meeting in State College earlier this year. A great opportunity for state writers to meet and compare notes, the meeting also features informative seminars on a variety of outdoor interests as well as the latest in the hunting and fishing fields.
Writers were requested to submit examples of their work to the association where they were judged. Wade Robertson, local columnist for The Bradford Era was recognized for two of his articles in 2022. The Silent Places appeared in The Bradford Era on June 15, 2022 and Finding Peace In The Fall Rut was published in the Olean Times Herald on November 5, 2022.