Well, for at least one game, the Bills answered two of their season-long criticisms in emphatic fashion.
In their 35-13 victory over the Bears, Saturday afternoon at Soldier Field, they managed to rediscover their running game while stuffing that of their potent opponent.
Buffalo rushed for a season-high 254 yards and held Chicago to a mere 80.
But those figures require amplification.
The Bills’ ground game total was the best of the season by 79 yards over the 175 in a losing effort against Minnesota.
Running back Devin Singletary went for 106 yards on 12 carries and his partner, rookie James Cook, had a career-best 99 yards on 11 tries (previous best 86) while quarterback Josh Allen ran six times for 41 yards. All three scored a rushing touchdown.
Significantly, Singletary’s effort gives him 790 ground yards on the season, finally pushing him past Allen, who had been the season-long leader, but now has 746.
That rushing defense?
Buffalo had led the league for the season’s first six weeks, but then began getting gashed. And while it had five games when it surrendered fewer than 80 yards, Saturday’s effort was the most impressive to date.
Chicago was the NFL’s runaway leader in rushing yards this season at 187 per game and the Bills held it to 107 below its average.
And the disparity showed up after halftime.
At intermission, the Bears had rushed for 71 yards, but totaled only nine in the second half. Even more impressive, Buffalo held Chicago’s 1,000-yard rushing quarterback, Justin Fields, to 11 yards on seven carries.
On the other side of the ball, after mustering 94 in the first half, the Bills rushed for 160 yards after the break.
WHEN asked about Buffalo’s running game explosion, coach Sean McDermott admitted, “It was good to see, to be able to have a two-dimensional approach … especially in December with the weather the way it was. It was much needed and the offensive line came out and did a great job of executing.”
To which Allen added, “Our run game did really well, Devin was over 100 and Jimbo was right there. They ran the ball extremely hard and got the first downs when we needed to. To get our offensive line going like that, they were opening holes and excited and happy about that.”
Allen pointed out, of the line, “They relieved a lot of pressure, skipping third downs. When you can hand the ball off and score touchdowns, that makes everybody happy. For our backs to run the way they did … it’s good to see them get some results like that because they’ve worked their tails off all season long. It was good to get those guys going.”
Singletary, who has struggled at times, was particularly upbeat.
“The line was making big holes for us,” he said. “All I had to do was make one guy miss. It was cold (12-below wind chill) , the grass felt like concrete and at times it was kind of hard to get some footing, but it was still fun.”
AS FOR THE defensive effort, McDermott said, “It was a good plan by Leslie (Frazier, defensive coordinator) and the staff being disciplined against a quarterback like that and a running game like that. You’ve got to be disciplined and have good gap integrity.”
And on this day, the Bills had it.
“(Fields) had over 100 yards last week and to hold him to 11 was pretty dang good,” defensive tackle Ed Oliver said. “Our defensive line needed to dominate their offensive line and our offensive line needed to dominate their defensive line … that’s where the game is won.”
Still Buffalo’s job isn’t done.
The win boosted the Bills to 12-3 and earned them a third straight AFC East crown. But the goal was to win the conference and have home field as long as they’re in the playoffs.
Unfortunately, the 12-3 Chiefs still loom and while Buffalo has the edge of a head-to-head win, it still has to win out next Monday night at Cincinnati (11-4) and home against the Patriots (7-8) the season’s final weekend to assure the top spot..
Kansas City hosts the Broncos (4-11) Sunday, then ends the season at Las Vegas (6-9).
In short, the Bills have no margin for error.
“Everyone’s momentum is coming at us as opposed to trying to climb like we were early on,” McDermott said. “We won some of those, then we lost some close ones, so you’ve got to keep that humble and hungry approach. We’re in a good position now, but we’ve still got to play and coach with that chip on our shoulder.”
