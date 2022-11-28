UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Sean Clifford was presented with one final chance to lead Penn State to victory at Beaver Stadium.
Under 11 minutes remained in regulation and the Nittany Lions were clinging to a 21-16 lead on senior day after Michigan State had scored 13 unanswered points. Clifford, the sixth-year quarterback playing in his final game in Happy Valley, had an opportunity to put the finishing touches on a mercurial career.
“That was a huge drive in the game,” James Franklin said postgame. “They had gotten momentum, were able to get it down to a one-score game.”
Clifford responded with an 11-play, 75-yard drive that burned 6:21 of game clock. He leaned on his tight ends, like when he converted a short-yardage third down with a 3-yard pass to Tyler Warren. Clifford also turned to freshman running back Kaytron Allen, who ran the ball six times for 24 yards.
On 4th-and-2 at Michigan State’s 12-yard line, Clifford put his faith in another talented young freshman in running back Nicholas Singleton. On a play that originated from the T-formation that Penn State has found great success with this season, Clifford got the ball to Singleton in space.
Clifford’s throw to Singleton was on the money, and the talented tailback took it from there, racing up the sideline for a 12-yard touchdown that put the game out of reach en route to a 35-16 win by the Nittany Lions.
“It could have been even better because we ended up double-teaming the one guy and left the safety high and it ended up working out well,” Franklin said. “We really could have had them all blocked. It was our four against their three and just from a numbers game, it worked out really well.”
Michigan State coach Mel Tucker told reporters at his postgame press conference that he did not think to call a timeout on the Singleton touchdown despite the mismatch between the Spartans’ defense and Nittany Lions’ offense on the outside. Tucker’s faith was misplaced, though, as the Spartans looked confused with six defensive players on the line of scrimmage despite Penn State lining up with five potential receivers.
“We have some variety of things that we can do out of it, whether it’s runs, whether it’s play-action pass, whether it’s naked’s or even exploding to empty like we did there,” Franklin said of the T-formation.
Clifford, whose touchdown pass to Singleton was his third of the game, threw a fourth to wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith on the first play of Penn State’s next drive to put the finishing touches on the Nittany Lions’ 10th win of the season. Like Clifford, Lambert-Smith’s career has been impacted by both injuries and inconsistent play.
After the game, Clifford said he shared a moment with Lambert-Smith, who led the team on Saturday with five catches for 83 yards, to discuss the respective ups and downs they’ve each had in their college careers.
“It’s awesome to see him come out and play a complete game and make a bunch of plays and realistically be a deciding factor on this win,” Clifford said. “Really impressed with how he’s developed over the years and super proud to have him as my teammate.”
Clifford’s Penn State career isn’t quite over, though; he still has a bowl game to play, which he confirmed after Saturday’s contest he will take part in. Whoever Penn State plays and wherever the game takes place, Clifford will likely be asked to serve as the offense’s guiding presence once more in the same manner that he was against the Spartans.
“I thought Sean did what he typically does; he manages the game extremely well, gets us in the right runs, gets us in the right protections and makes the plays when he needs to,” Franklin said.
The changing of the guard at quarterback at Penn State is nearly upon us. After the bowl game, it will become prized five-star recruit quarterback Drew Allar’s time to lead the troops. Allar’s presence this year as a freshman on the Nittany Lions’ roster has led many fans to plead for him to get more playing time in lieu of Clifford, which hasn’t been lost on the veteran quarterback.
“I’m going to miss the love I get when I throw an incompletion or two,” Clifford said to reporters before chuckling to himself.
But before Clifford could call it quits on his six years at Beaver Stadium, he had one last moment to leave fans with in that penultimate touchdown drive. Now, Clifford can move on from the program with a senior day win in his pocket.
“It was great. I couldn’t ask for a better way to do it,” Clifford said. “I couldn’t be more happy about how it played out.”