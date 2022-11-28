SPORTS-SUNDAY-MORNING-QUARTERBACK-THREE-POSTGAME-25-HA.jpg

Penn State defensive tackles Dvon Ellies and PJ Mustipher lift the Land Grant Trophy following the 35-16 win over Michigan State on Senior Day on Nov. 26, 2022.

 JOE HERMITT/TNS

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Sean Clifford was presented with one final chance to lead Penn State to victory at Beaver Stadium.

Under 11 minutes remained in regulation and the Nittany Lions were clinging to a 21-16 lead on senior day after Michigan State had scored 13 unanswered points. Clifford, the sixth-year quarterback playing in his final game in Happy Valley, had an opportunity to put the finishing touches on a mercurial career.

