An aerial view of the Kessel Athletic Complex at Pitt-Bradford. The university recently announced its plans to sponsor varsity men’s and women’s lacrosse programs.

 Photo courtesy of University of Pittsburgh at Bradford

The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford has announced that it will add men’s and women’s lacrosse to its varsity sports program. They will be the first programs added since wrestling became a varsity sport offering in the 2018-19 academic year.

“We’re looking forward to having lacrosse teams as well as a new turf facility, which will provide new and enhanced opportunities and facilities for our student-athletes as well as for our fans,” UPB president Rick Esch said.

