SPORTS-OVERHEARD-OUTSIDE-MICHIGANS-LOCKER-ROOM-74-MLI.jpg

Michigan running back Blake Corum slips through the grasp of Penn State safety Jaylen Reed for more positive yards during the second half as No. 5 University of Michigan defeated No. 10 Penn State on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 in Ann Arbor. Michigan defeated Penn State 41-17.

 Jake May/mlive.com/TNS

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — PJ Mustipher’s voice was sullen after his team’s 41-17 loss to Michigan. The Penn State senior defensive tackle spoke quietly, lamenting what happened on the field just a short time before he voiced his frustrations with how he and the defense had played.

But then, his voice grew. He spoke more sternly with the volume slowly increasing from his hushed tone to a much more vocal one when talking about what he can say to his teammates after the defeat.

