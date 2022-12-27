SEAKZL

The University of Buffalo’s defensive end Damian Jackson carries the flag and leads the charge before a game against Toleldo on Oct. 22. Jackson served two tours with the Navy SEALS before attending Buffalo.

 University of Buffalo Athletics

AMHERST, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo defensive end Damian Jackson has no expectation of growing emotional as he prepares for the final game of his college career next week.

At 30, and having had a healthy share of real-life experiences during two tours of duty with the Navy SEALs, Jackson isn’t built that way. Unlike many of his younger teammates, Jackson is independent, unsentimental and self-aware enough to appreciate where football fits into his world.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos