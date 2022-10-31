UNIVERSITY PARK — This was the day for James Franklin to get his signature win at Penn State, to erase at least a bit of the stench from his 2-14 record against top-10 opponents with 10 consecutive losses.

It was the day for Penn State's longtime quarterback Sean Clifford to get his most memorable win, to quell, at least temporarily, the fan base's clamoring for freshman hotshot Drew Allar.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos