ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. — Junior Andres Javitt and senior Rafael Pereira each netted a goal, but the St. Bonaventure University men’s soccer team fell to Central Connecticut State, 3-2, Friday afternoon at the Marra Athletics Complex.
The Bonnies came out of the gates fast, applying pressure on the CCSU defense.
Javitt was able to break through for the first goal of the contest in the ninth minute after he received a pass from Mo Tall. Javitt settled the ball and flicked it over his left shoulder, past the Blue Devils goalkeeper and into the side netting.
For Javitt, it marked the second goal in as many games.
CCSU, however, was able to get the equalizer just before halftime in the 44th minute. Giulio Potenti found the ball on his foot after a clear attempt and buried the shot in the bottom righthand side of the net.
The Blue Devils wasted no time taking control of the contest in the second half, netting the go-ahead goal just over two minutes into the period in the 48th minute.
CCSU added a third goal just six minutes later, making it a 3-1 game.
The Bonnies looked to battle back as Pereira found the back of the net for the first time this season in the 60th minute off of Tall’s second assist of the afternoon.
Central Connecticut State, however, was able to fend off the Bonnies comeback effort, earning the 3-2 victory.
Jules Dechert and Nicolas Pucci split time in net, combining for three saves.
Kenzo Brito led the Bonnies with three shots while Mattia Ferretti, Javitt and Pereira finished with two apiece. Umechi Akuazaoku, Alessandro Ferrin, Rashid Aroza and Tall each registered one shot in the contest.
The Bonnies head back out on the road Tuesday, Sept. 5 for a matchup with Binghamton. Kickoff is slated for 6:00 p.m.