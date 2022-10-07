STATE COLLEGE – The question was the same to both James Franklin and Sean Clifford: Is their team prepared for Michigan?
Franklin’s paraphrased response:
“Yeah, I think we have done what we needed to do to this point, right? We’re 5 and 0.”
Clifford’s paraphrased response:
“We’re 5 and 0.”
So, there you are. The two most important individuals controlling the destiny of the Penn State Nittany Lions were asked for a qualitative assessment of the future. And they responded with a quantitative statement about the past.
I don’t think it’s simple enough that you can assign the question a digital response. So, I’ll say this much: What we’ve seen the past two weeks is not cutting at Michigan. That is simple.
Considering the great escape at Purdue and the impressive domination at Auburn, I’d guess more was expected of this team against a Mid-American conference side and one of the worst teams in the Big Ten. So, if the past two weeks felt to you less like a launching pad to greatness than a boat ramp to submergence, you’re not alone.
The Lions’ 17-7 win over Northwestern on Saturday at Beaver Stadium was about as decisive and dramatic as a house cat bringing some poor, small yard varmint into the house and playing with it to death. And about as fulfilling to the 40,000 or so paying customers who somehow sat through all or part of it in a raw saturating rain courtesy of remnants from Hurricane Ian.
Those prone to rationalization could blame that persistent precip for all manner of football mistakes, miscues, and malfeasance. Others might say the Lions have simply been playing to the level of competition.
But so much about this game, regardless of the conditions, just looked sloppy and ragged.
It’s more difficult to throw in the cold rain, especially when you haven’t been in it in six months. But it’s not so tough as Clifford made it look on a few throws that simply weren’t close to open receivers.
It’s more difficult to hold on to the ball when in the cold rain. Still, the Lions’ four fumbles by three different running backs is a lot even for a tropical deluge. This wasn’t that.
And really, it’s about this: The team Penn State just played very well could be the least talented of all 14 in the league. Pat Fitzgerald is a terrific coach and he’ll have reinforcements arriving next fall if he can sign the best recruiting class in Northwestern history. But this might be the most forlorn outfit of his 17 years at his alma matter. Nobody on the roster has much of a burst. Nobody has the strength to overpower at scrimmage.
And yet, the Wildcats stayed with Penn State. They had the game still in doubt deep into the fourth quarter. And that’s even considering they might’ve been jobbed on a goal-line call that wasn’t even reviewed – when quarterback Ryan Hilinski rolled off a pile-up on a 4th/goal sneak and appeared to get awfully close to scoring a TD that could’ve made it a 17-14 game with 12 minutes to go.
No, the closeness of this contest wasn’t simply about PSU’s five giveaways. It was because the Lions played a lot of sketchy football.
And front-and-center in that assessment was its maddening 6th-year quarterback. He’s at turns so tough and resilient and experienced in getting the Lions in and out of each snap, then bewildering with his inconsistency. Clifford will drive you batty retrieving a blunder with a gutsy play, compensating for a bad decision with a great one.
In this game, he proved that again – a step forward, two back, two forward, another back. For every beautiful little run-pass-option sell to spring Brenton Strange with a perfect looping toss for a 20-yard touchdown, there was a what-is-he-doing throw into double coverage where you could not fathom what he saw that would trigger it.
When the Lions, up 7-0, were gifted the ball for their sixth possession midway in the second quarter, thanks to a bad Northwestern shotgun snap, some coaches might’ve made a change at QB wholly on demerit.
Many with a 5-star talent like Drew Allar might’ve thought it simply a perfect time to insert the kid for the rest of the half just to give him some run. The Wildcats’ pass rush was not getting any pressure or even penetration against the Lions O-line. Allar could’ve handed off to backs that were making consistent short gains when they weren’t fumbling. And he could’ve sat back in comfort while scanning the field for available receivers.