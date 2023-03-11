The number of Big 30 area schools fielding a varsity football team is poised to decline by one more next fall, while another school prepares to play a smaller version of the sport.

Cuba-Rushford, the Times Herald has learned, is ending its football program amid declining participation in the sport and plans to join Portville’s team under a cooperative agreement between the school districts. Hinsdale students, who in recent seasons also played for Cuba-Rushford, will also have the option to join the Panthers.

