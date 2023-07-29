To continue to recognize the rich tradition of the Bradford Central Christian and St. Bernard High School sports programs, the BCCHS Alumni Association, who in 2022 honored the inaugural members of the BCCHS Hall of Fame, have announced the members of the Class of 2023.
The 2023 Class includes: Lawrence “Gary” Grassi, Class of 1964, who was killed on Feb. 5, 1968, while serving in the war in Vietnam. Gary will be honored posthumously.
Dave Roney, Class of 1970, Mike Alviti, Class of 1972, Marty Sapko, Class of 1973, Fran Gleason, Class of 1974, Rose Gustafson, Class of 1979, Dave Murphey, Class of 1984, Steve Viola, Class of 1984, Mary Ann Colestro, Class of 1997 and Frank McAndrew, Class of 2000.
The Class of 2023 will be inducted Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, at the Pennhills Club. Former WESB Radio “Voice of the Ramblers” Kevin Kelley will again serve as Master of Ceremonies. Inductees to the Hall of Fame are selected through recommendations by members of the inaugural Class of 2022: Ted Maruca, Joe Vecellio, Jim Colestro, Mark Goebl, Sue Aljoe, Robin “Sis” Crappio, Toni Frontino and Judy Abbey.
Everyone is invited to attend the event which is from 6-8 p.m., however space is limited to 300 guests. The cost is $50 per person and includes heavy hors ‘dourves, coffee/iced tea/soft drinks. A cash bar will be available. Prepaid reservations can be made by sending a check payable to BCCHS Alumni Association PO Box 261, Bradford, PA 16701 or by using the Venmo address @BCCHS_Alumni.
Sponsorship opportunities are available for businesses, individuals, and classes/alumni. Please send an email to gomaroon@gmail.com if interested in those opportunities.
The Alumni Association runs The Rambler Shop on the first floor of The Main Street Mercantile and a museum on the second floor, which includes memorabilia, pictures and other items from BCCHS.
Questions regarding the event can be forwarded to gomaroon@gmail.com or by messaging the Bradford Central Christian Alumni Association and Museum Facebook page.