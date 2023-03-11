crw

Jim Crowley at the helm of Providence College girls basketball team this past season.

 Providence College athletics

ST. BONAVENTURE – St. Bonaventure’s new women’s basketball head coach is a familiar face: Jim Crowley, the winningest coach in program history, is returning home.

St. Bonaventure Director of Athletics Joe Manhertz has announced that the University and Crowley have reached an agreement for the longtime Bonnies coach to return, again taking the reins of a program he led to national prominence.

