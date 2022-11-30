ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. — He was forecasted to contribute in some capacity.
Mark Schmidt acknowledged as much when, upon signing Morgan State transfer Chad Venning last May, the 16th-year coach noted, “We’re excited to bring Chad into the program and expect him to make an impact next season.”
At the time, most St. Bonaventure men’s basketball fans probably saw a player who could rebound, do some of the dirty work inside, perhaps clean up a putback or two. After all, this was a guy who averaged five points and two rebounds in two seasons in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.
Given just how quickly — and late in the year — the coaching staff had to scramble to assemble an entirely new roster, a majority of those same fans would have likely welcomed another Amadi Ikpeze … or even another Jalen Shaw or Karim Coulibaly with more minutes. But this? This is something else entirely … at least in the early going.
Since entering the starting lineup in Game 4, Venning has been a force, averaging 17 points and eight rebounds while shooting over 59 percent from the field (19-of-32) and 75 percent at the line (12-of-16) in — and this is important — 33 minutes per game. And for the most part, he’s gotten a little better each time out, going from 15 points and seven rebounds vs. Bowling Green, to a career-high 21 and 7 against Southern Indiana, to 14 and 11 on 7-of-12 shooting vs. Notre Dame, amounting to his first-career double-double.
The 6-foot-10 forward had seemingly sewn the seeds for this with 11 points in 20 minutes against Canisius. But really, he might actually have done it last year, when he averaged seven points in just 14 minutes, which was all he could handle while still weighing close to 300 pounds.
And in less three weeks, he’s evolved from just another guy in a center-by-committee rotation to the MVP of a round-robin tournament involving Notre Dame and the Atlantic 10’s Co-Player of the Week.
Venning still has more to prove in terms of consistency and production against A-10-caliber big men, but already his transformation has been incredible. But the question is: has this merely been a product of being in better shape — he’s trimmed down from 340 pounds when he began his collegiate career to 270, and is already able to endure much more than he was a month ago — or something more?
“He’s in shape,” Schmidt said plainly. “He’s not in the shape he needs to be in, but he’s getting in better shape, and the better shape he’s in, the longer he can play and the more effective he can play. He’s got really good feet, he’s got good hands, but if you can’t breathe, you can’t play. He’s been able to get in better shape and that’s why he’s having success.”
Bona, in this transitional year, essentially knew what it was getting in guard transfers Daryl Banks III and Kyrell Luc. It had a good feeling about four-star recruit Yann Farell. But this? Again, it’s something else entirely.
At Morgan State, Venning never played 30-plus minutes, mostly because he couldn’t. He never had back-to-back double-digit scoring efforts, never had 20 in a game. But now that he’s able to stay on the floor, two years older and in a system that’s been known to develop quality big men, he’s been given a platform to succeed.
And so far, he’s thriving.
Venning has displayed solid footwork around the rim and a knack for finishing drop-steps and little jump-hooks. He’s begun to do a better job of staying out of foul trouble. His IQ is improving, as evidenced by the way he passed out of a few double-teams vs. the Irish, including once to Kyrell Luc, who hit a big 3-pointer to give Bona some late breathing room in a 63-51 victory.
Venning appears poised to give the Bonnies their most legitimate post presence since Youssou Ndoye in 2015. Behind him (and with Anouar Mellouk’s contributions), they’re receiving 16 points, seven rebounds and nearly two blocks per game, plus solid overall defense, production that has almost certainly exceeded their expectations and that they’ll gladly take after having to replace all-conference center Osun Osunniyi.
And Venning’s rise has coincided with that of his team’s, which has gone from shaky at best in the first few games to a group that has won three-straight, looks more confident and has already improved significantly in that time.
Bona has always wanted to play inside-out, but now, for the first time in awhile, it might truly be able to (it went more through the high-post with Osunniyi the last few years). A guard-dominated team for several years, will Venning’s emergence change how it operates going forward?
“We’ve gone into Chad the last three games, and he’s produced,” Schmidt acknowledged, before saying, “Hopefully we can do more of that. He needs to stay out of foul trouble, but I think if you go inside, it’s much easier for our perimeter guys, it relieves some pressure, forces some double-teams and gets our perimeter guys some open shots.
“We always try to go inside-out, and the last three games, Chad has really played well and has really forced some double-teams that’s created some shots for our perimeter guys.”