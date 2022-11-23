ST. BONAVENTURE, NY — The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team threw to Chad Venning in the post on its first possession.
The easy bucket was the first of many.
As the clock ticked away at the end, there was the big man again, putting a bow on a Bonnies victory and his finest performance as a college player with a thunder dunk.
Venning posted 21 points to help Bona pull away for an 80-66 non-conference victory over Southern Indiana in front of 3,093 at the Reilly Center on Tuesday night.
If the Morgan State transfer hadn’t grabbed the top center spot in Mark Schmidt’s rotation already, his career best in points on 9-of-15 shooting and 3-of-4 from the foul line will likely push him further into the coach’s good graces.
“Chad was terrific,” Schmidt said. “We’re getting the ball to him and having some stuff happen for us inside. He’s given us an inside presence that we need.”
Venning took advantage of his second straight start after coming off the bench the first three contests. He went for 15 points against Bowling Green on Saturday.
“A lot of times (Schmidt) tells me to put my shoulder in guys, use my body, really get into people and go up,” the 6-foot-10, 270-pound Venning said. “I think that’s been working for me so far.”
Venning, whose previous high was 17 points last year, has scored in double figures three of the last four games. He averaged less than eight points at Morgan State last season.
“We didn’t expect him to get 21 and 7 in the fifth game of the year,” Schmidt acknowledged. “But he’s getting better. He’s learning.”
Venning tied for the team-high with seven rebounds and blocked three shots over 30 minutes to help key the Bona defense against a potent Southern Indiana offensive side.
The Bonnies (3-2) took control of the game with a 22-6 run that bridged halftime and then a 16-5 spurt that included three 3-pointers from Yann Farell and two more from Daryl Banks III.
Bona shot 6-of-8 from deep to start the second half after going 0-for-4 to that point. The hot shooting helped build a 21-point lead that the Screaming Eagles (2-3) couldn’t recover from.
Farrell, who was hampered by foul trouble early, netted each of his 13 points after halftime. The reigning Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Week also grabbed seven rebounds.
“He made some timely shots,” Schmidt said of Farell. “That’s what we need from him.”
Besides chipping in 19 points, six assists and five rebounds, Kyrell Luc led the SBU defense with three steals and two of the team’s seven blocked shots.
“That’s my job, to be a pest on the court,” Luc said. “I have to get the loose balls, scramble and chase blocks down if I have to. Being a pest on defense makes my offense.”
The Screaming Eagles, new to Division I this season, were shooting better than 50 percent from the field and 45 percent from 3. They were limited to 24 of 63 and 9 of 28 by the Bonnies.
Schmidt praised his team for defending the 3-point shot and containing Southern Indiana’s big players inside.
“I thought we did a good job in the post double teaming and made them a little hesitant,” he said. “Keeping the ball in front of us was critical. I thought our guys did a good job.”
Venning totaled 12 points in the first half, helping the Bonnies to a 30-24 lead.
He said his greatest strides since joining the Bona roster has “definitely my tenacity to go for a second, third, and fourth effort. Just effort, really.”
Luc praised Venning, saying: “He’s been in the gym working. You can see. Everyone has been working. Not only Chad. I give credit to all my teammates.”
Guard Isaiah Swope led the Screaming Eagles with 21 points and five assists. The Ohio Valley Conference team missed leading scorer Jelani Simmons, who played only 13 minutes and went out with an apparent knee injury four minutes before halftime.
After a 1 of 8 start on 3-pointers, Southern Indiana connected on three straight from the perimeter in the first half to take its only lead at 20-16.
It didn’t last long. Bona overcame 17 turnovers by shooting 27 of 51 from the field, 7 of 16 on 3-pointers, and 19 of 24 on free throws. The Bonnies also forced 15 turnovers and held a 26-10 edge in fast break points.
Banks III rounded out the Bonnies scoring with 12 points.
“We got better shots in the second half,” said Schmidt, whose team poured in 50 points after intermission.
“We have to continue to get better,” he added. “We’re not where we need to be. At times we look good. At times it looks like we haven’t practiced. But we’re getting better.”
The Bonnies next meet Notre Dame at 4 p.m. Friday in Elmont as part of the Gotham Classic.