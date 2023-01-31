Oh, there have been larger upsets on paper.
The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team was a 14-point underdog when it won at St. John’s, 67-66, on a last-second Andrew Nicholson jumper in December 2010. It was a 13 ½-point dog when it handled Saint Louis, 70-50, in coach Mark Schmidt’s first season in 2007-08.
Those, technically, are the two biggest upset victories of the Schmidt era.
But it’s difficult to imagine a more unlikely triumph in Schmidt’s 16 seasons than what took place inside the Siegel Center on Saturday night.
This had all — ALL — the makings of a blowout loss, a perfect confluence for Bona to be run off the court in much the same way it was the last time it brought a young team into “The Stu,” in 2019-20 (a 91-63 loss).
THE BONNIES were coming off the kind of consecutive losses — on the road to the only winless team in the league and at home to Fordham — that made you truly wonder where it was they were headed from here. VCU was the Atlantic 10’s first-place team, nearly unstoppable at home, and not just winning, but dominating, having beaten its last three opponents by an average of 20 points.
And it wasn’t just a pairing of teams trending in opposite directions. For Bona, it seemed like a bad matchup, an opponent that pressures, makes it tough on you offensively and wants to create adversity in one of the most raucous environments in the league … all against a team that hasn’t handled pressure, offense, adversity and road settings terribly well.
Hence, the line of 10 ½ — and in some cases 11 ½ — at tip off.
But to have assumed an ugly loss, no matter how reasonable that would have been, no matter how inevitable seemed it with the way things have been going this winter — would have meant going against three of the more established rules of the last decade-plus:
1. YOU CAN never fully count out a Schmidt-coached team. You simply can’t do it. He’s too good of a coach, too well-prepared, has too good of a game-plan not to at least have a chance in these kinds of moments.
2. Bona’s defense has historically been good enough to win games of this magnitude, to muck things up just enough to have a shot at the end, and it has been again this year (for as uneven as it’s been at times, go back and look at the Bonnies’ track record against opposing leading scorers; they’ve almost all been made to look ordinary. And on Saturday, it was much the same thing. Ace Baldwin Jr. was good, but never took the game over, and top scorer Brad Johns Jr. was held to seven points on 1-for-5 shooting).
3. Perhaps most important, just when you think you have a Bona team pegged, just when you assume that maybe things have gone off the rails, that an outcome has never been more predetermined, it will do something like this; it will surprise you, it will go out and grab the biggest win of the year.
And this was easily the biggest win of the year, its first true road win and this group’s initial victory over a foe ranked in the Top 100 of the NET (VCU is now No. 81).
The Bonnies hung around … and hung around some more. They knocked down a big 3, got a big stop, got a bounce of the ball. In that environment, they did exactly what they needed to: They kept it close enough through the first two media timeouts to convince themselves mentally that they had a chance, and they rode that feeling through the final buzzer, when they suddenly had a stunning 61-58 triumph in hand.
IN THE grand scheme, this was the kind of win that sort of echoes through the eras.
This was the equivalent of a mid- to late-90s Bona team, who were themselves ever-solid at home, but shaky on the road, actually going into Saint Joseph’s or George Washington and getting that win. This was that 2012-13 Bona squad, riding a six-game losing streak, but then going in and knocking off Temple for the program’s first (and only) road win in the Liacouras Center.
This was kind of like that 2015-16 group, which lost to last-place La Salle, but immediately rebounded with a resounding road win at Dayton.
In the here and now, this — the third-largest upset of Schmidt’s tenure — is a potentially season-altering triumph. Bona, of course, still has to prove that this was more of a springboard forward than a fluke, that it can generate some consistency from knocking off a league power. And it will immediately be put to the test with a second-straight road game in Richmond (against the Spiders) and Saturday’s home showdown with Dayton.
But this is the kind of victory that could help build the confidence that was still noticeably lacking, even after a couple of nice home wins. It’s a win that puts it back above .500 in league play and very much in the picture for a “double bye” entering the second half of the conference season.
And if you’re the Bonnies, the biggest takeaway has to be this: If we can beat arguably the best in the conference away from the Reilly Center, then there isn’t a team we can’t play with, and beat, in Brooklyn. And that’s the kind of belief it needs to play with over the final full month of the season.