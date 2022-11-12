Basketball is back at KOA Arena with the University of Pittsburgh Bradford men’s basketball team seeking improvements upon its progress last year with steady gains, refined defense and senior leadership.
Last season, the Panthers concluded their season tied for second to last in the Allegheny Mountain Colliegiate Conference (AMCC) with a 9-16 record, 4-12 in conference. After starting out 5-3, the losses piled up, including a 1-9 slump that started in January. While this may not look positive on paper, the 2021-2022 season was part of a progression towards winning basketball.
“We took a big step in the right direction. I took over a team that won nine games in three years so we matched the win total from the three previous years combined,” said Panthers head coach Jesse DeLoof, who took the helm in 2020. “There were a lot of positives to take from that.”
Averaging just over 81 points a game, a large portion of the offensive contributions last season came from UPB’s Nathan Schnieder and Isaiah Archie, the AMCC’s top two leading scorers who both earned All-Conference honors.
Schnieder, a 6’3 forward from St. Marys, who is now in his senior year with the Panthers, averaged 20.7 points a night off 50 percent shooting. Along with his scoring, Schnieder crashed the glass for 12.4 rebounds a game while dishing out four assists a night.
“I was very grateful and thankful to be able to play. The two years prior to that I was out with ankle injuries and then COVID, so I didn’t get to play my first two years of college basketball,” said Schnieder. “Being able to come back and to be able to play and get in the groove of things was probably one of the highlights of my last few years.”
Schnieder’s counterpart last season, 6’0 guard Archie who averaged a conference-leading 22.5 points a game, left the team this offseason and the Panthers will look to replace his contributions with a larger rotation of players to fill the gaps.
“I think we’ll be better in different ways. We’ll be better on the defensive end, be better shooting from the perimeter and not be so one-dimensional at times,” said DeLoof. “You don’t replace him with one guy, you improve in different areas.”
This season, the Panthers have a fresh slate. In their first game of the season, the team started on the right foot with a 94-85 victory against out-of-conference Hougton.
While UPB started the game slowly, finding themselves down 10 points just before halftime, they mustered a run that cut the deficit to just three points before the break. The Panthers carried the momentum into the second half, mostly on the back of Schneider, who scored 25 points in the final half and finished the game with a career-high 41 points, the first 40-point night for the Panthers in over a decade.
In tandem with his offense, his talents on the glass were showcased as well, collecting 23 rebounds, also a career-high.
“(Schnieder) had a monster night and we needed every one of (his points). It was pretty impressive but we still need to get a lot better. There’s a lot of stuff we have to sure up and improve on,” said DeLoof. “We can’t expect Schnieder to have 41 and 23 for our remaining 24 games, that’s just not the reality. He did what he had to do to get us the win. As a whole we need other guys to step up but I liked that we showed some resiliency.”
Alongside Schnieder’s monster game, of which he shot 59% from the field and collected two blocks and two steals, was fellow senior B.J. Williams and sophomore Phillip Wallace, who both finished with 13 points. Williams also found two steals on the night while Wallace grabbed six reboounds off the glass.
Five freshmen will enter the UPB rotation this year, including Jeremy Rodriguez, who came in off the bench against Hougton. Rodriguez contributed with nine points, six rebounds and a team-high six assists in twenty minutes.
“We have some senior leadership this year,” said DeLoof, “but it’s a good mix. I like the guys we got. We have good people, good young men on the team. (The freshmen) just have to learn and they’ll have opportunities to learn.”
For the Panthers, their season will be centered on progression and taking it step by step instead of looking for a complete turn-around.
In their second game of the season, the Panthers traveled to Tiffin, Ohio to take part in the Ron Linhart Memorial Classic tournament. On Friday they matched up against Olivet College, losing 109-71. The Panthers will complete the tournament with a game against the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater on Saturday at 2 p.m.
With 23 games left in the season, there is still a long way to go before their regular season concludes Feb. 18.
“We just want to get better every day. That’s what we live by. Obviously we have goals of hanging an AMCC banner but that’s impossible to do on Nov. 9” said DeLoof. “You can say ‘we want to accomplish this, we want to accomplish that,’ but we’re not playing the AMCC Championship today. We’ll do all the little stuff and see where it takes us.”