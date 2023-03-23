big 30

PORTVILLE — Three more individuals will join the Big 30 Basketball Hall of Fame this weekend.

Scheduled to be inducted this Sunday are Randy Stebbins, the longtime Otto-Eldred girls basketball coach; Joelle Connelly, a standout at Pioneer High School in the mid-2000s; and Andy Moore, who had great success as both a player (Cuba Central) and coach (11 seasons with the Archbishop Walsh boys team after a long stint with the Pitt-Bradford men’s team).

