Daryl Banks III takes a jump shot during for St. Bonaventure during the Bonnies 78-63 loss to Fordham.

 St. Bonaventure athletics

As the reality of another draining road loss set in, Mark Schmidt discontendely fired his whiteboard to the floor.

It could have been in response to big man Chad Venning fouling out. It might have been a reaction to the foul, which came with 4:32 remaining, being called at all. It might have been due to the fact that his St. Bonaventure men’s basketball just couldn’t stop Fordham … or a combination of the three.

