Yann

Yann Farell finished with 11 points and eight rebounds while fighting foul trouble Wednesday.

 St. Bonaventure Athletics

A win could have salvaged a winning record in non-conference play.

Instead, the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team will limp into the Atlantic 10 Conference portion of its schedule on a four-game losing streak. Scoring a season-low point total, Bona’s offense ground to a halt in a 62-52 loss to Northern Iowa at the Panthers’ McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.

