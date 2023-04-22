DUKE CENTER — She’s already the most prolific scorer in the history of Otto-Eldred girls basketball.
Now, she’ll be honored as such.
Katie Sheeler was the centerpiece of a Terrors group that rewrote the program’s history books. It won a combined 49 games over the last two seasons, including five state playoff victories.
After leading District 9 in scoring and guiding O-E to its first D9 championship, Sheeler was named the Martha Altmire Award winner as the 2022-23 Big 30 girls basketball Player of the Year — the first from Otto-Eldred.
“I think Otto-Eldred doesn’t get a lot of recognition being in PA so I’m really honored,” Sheeler said. “It means the world. Having doubleheaders for state playoff games and both making it to the Elite Eight was so cool for both teams. You haven’t seen a lot of O-E in the Big 30 and stuff the past few years so it’s just cool to get our name out there.”
SHEELER WILL graduate this spring with a lengthy list of accolades.
She was first-team all-state in PIAA Class A as a junior, a nod she could receive again this year. The 2022-23 Big 30 team is her third, landing on the first team in all three years beginning with her sophomore campaign.
A quick point guard with elite shooting range, she averaged 22.1 points per game while leading her team to the D9 Class A title and, for the second consecutive season, to the PIAA Elite Eight.
“It was amazing to make history two years in a row,” Sheeler said. “The community at Otto-Eldred is so supportive, so just to see everyone come together and see packed gyms for us was so cool. I’m going to continue playing basketball but I’ll never forget playing in Otto-Eldred’s gym and the community driving two hours to watch us play. Those are the types of things you don’t forget.”
Sheeler was a four-year starter at O-E. She grew up in front of the community’s eyes, engineering three D9 finalists and amassing the program’s all-time scoring mark.
Two days after she was awarded Big 30 Player of the Year, Sheeler committed to Division II Mansfield University of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC). She’ll study sports management and look to make an immediate impact for the Mounties.
Sheeler was joined on the All-Big 30 team by teammate Anna Merry, a second-team selection who scored most of the team’s points that didn’t come from Sheeler. Under coach Shawn Gray, the two were among several key players who made this historic stretch possible.
It’s been a long path for Sheeler from when she hit the court as a 5-foot freshman, but one that provided plenty of lessons she’ll utilize in college.
“Being the starting point guard as a freshman, I had my older sister and her grade but I didn’t really have many friends by my side,” Sheeler said. “When we hit sophomore and junior year and all got to play together, it was really a fun time. Knowing your team always has your back and having (Gray) all four years being a supportive coach and helping us improve, that meant a lot.”
SHEELER WAS one of two nominees for Player of the Year, alongside Vanessa Hall of Andover/Whitesville.
Hall won the Big 30 scoring title for the third time this season, averaging 27.1 points per game. The two were joined on the Big 30 first team by Leah Williams of Olean, Lilly Bentley of Portville and Taylor Searle of Cuba-Rushford.
Merry was joined on the second team by Megan Jackson (Franklinville), Emma Chambers (Coudersport), Hope Russell (Fillmore) and Ella Moses (Port Allegany). Third-team selections included Makenna Dunbar (Wellsville), Mary Hamer (Genesee Valley/Belfast), Kayleigha Dowell (Port Allegany), Dalayla Alexander (Ellicottville) and Rebecca Martin (Northern Potter).
The girls Player of the Year award returns to Pennsylvania after a one-year hiatus, as Sarah Chambers of Coudersport won it in 2021. It’s been among the most evenly-distributed honors in the Big 30, awarded to a New York player seven times and a Pennsylvanian five times since 2014.
“It took a lot of hard work in and out of the season,” Sheeler said. “I’m very thankful.”