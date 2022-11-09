bona

St. Bonaventure center Chad Venning (32) scores over Saint Francis (PA)’s Josh Cohen (33) during Bona’s 71-58 Monday win at the Reilly Center.

 Jerry Trass/Olean Times Herald

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. — On Monday night, 3,436 fans filed into the Reilly Center to find out what this season’s St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team was all about.

That’s the uncertainty which exists when a team turns over virtually its entire roster. In this case, 12 of this year’s 13 Bonnies are new.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos