ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. — St. Bonaventure women’s basketball head coach Jim Crowley has announced Tiara Johnson as associate head coach.
Johnson returns to Bona after a seven-year stint under Crowley at Providence College. The Bonaventure alum brings over a decade of coaching experience to the program.
”Bringing Tiara back was one of my top priorities,” Crowley said. “She knows the campus and she knows me, but the two important things are that she is really good at what she does and she has a great passion for St. Bonaventure. She is an incredible example of everything that has been right about our program and what is right about St. Bonaventure.”
Prior to joining the Friars staff in 2016, Johnson spent six seasons on staff with the Bonnies (2010-16), serving as the director of basketball operations from 2010-13 and an assistant coach from 2013-16.
During her first stint with the Bonnies, Johnson helped the Brown and White to a 125-69 record, including four seasons with 20 or more wins, four postseason appearances and one Atlantic 10 regular season title.
Johnson helped guide the Bonnies to four postseason appearances, including two NCAA Tournament berths (in 2012 and 2016) as well as two WNIT appearances in 2011 and 2014. The Bonnies’ run to the Sweet 16 in 2012 marked the program’s first-ever appearance in the NCAA Tournament. In 2016, St. Bonaventure posted a 24-8 overall record, earning an at-large selection to the NCAA Tournament. The Bonnies advanced to the second round as the No. 10 seed, defeating seventh-seeded Oklahoma State, 65-54, in the first round. The Bonnies fell to eventual Final Four participant Oregon State in the second round.
A Kansas City native, Johnson graduated from St. Bonaventure after three seasons with the Bonnies as a student-athlete. As a junior, Johnson started 28 contests and averaged 5.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. Johnson suffered a knee injury that hindered her senior year, but she returned in 2009-10 as a redshirt senior, appearing in 19 games and starting three when she averaged 8.4 minutes per game and shot 36.8 percent from the floor. Johnson was a member of the 2009 and 2010 WNIT teams.
She began her college at North Central Missouri State, playing two seasons with the Lady Pirates before transferring to SBU.
Crowley tabbs Rombach as women’s assistant
ST. BONAVENTURE — St. Bonaventure women’s basketball head coach Jim Crowley has announced the addition of Kelcie Rombach as an assistant coach.
Rombach, a 2016 Bona grad, returns to the Bonnies after two years as an assistant coach at Providence under Crowley. It marked her second stint with the Friars, having served as the associate director of player development from 2016-18.
”Right from the moment she graduated I brought Kelcie on staff with me,” Crowley stated. “She got great experience at Dartmouth and then we brought her back at Providence. She has an incredible future in this. She is one of the hardest working, most intelligent young coaches in America and just has a great passion for this program and the university.”She earned her first assistant coach position at Dartmouth in 2018, working with the Big Green for three seasons.
Rombach has long-standing ties to Crowley and the Bonnies, having played four seasons for him as a student-athlete at St. Bonaventure. She earned her undergraduate degree in English in 2015 after just three years and finished her playing career as a graduate student during the 2015-16 campaign. During that time, she earned a Masters of Business Administration (MBA).
Rombach played 96 games and helped Bona advance to the second round of the WNIT in 2014 and the NCAA Tournament Second Round in her final season (2016).
The Ottawa, Ill. native played scholastically at Ottawa Township High School, where she scored more than 1,200 points. She guided her team to three regional championships and was an IBCA 3A/4A All-State selection in 2011 and 2012.