Yann Farell takes a jump shot in the matchup against South Dakota State. St. Bonaventure lost their second game of the season to South Dakota state in a nail-biter that came down to the last possession.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A game-changing 13-3 run late in the second half, aided by mounting Bonnies foul trouble, sent South Dakota State to a 66-62 win Tuesday night over the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team at the Sanford Pentagon.

Kyrell Luc led all scorers with 17 points, adding five assists, while Yann Farell had a breakout game with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Daryl Banks III added 14 points.

