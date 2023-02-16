DUKE CENTER — Between Senior Night, completing a perfect league season for back-to-back years and a big win in front of a roaring Terror Dome, the Otto-Eldred boys basketball team had plenty to celebrate as it took down Smethport, 62-36.

To kick off the night, the Terrors recognized their three seniors, Max Splain, Austin Cousins and Logan Maholic, who are all four-year players and contribute significant minutes to their powerhouse squad.

