DUKE CENTER — Between Senior Night, completing a perfect league season for back-to-back years and a big win in front of a roaring Terror Dome, the Otto-Eldred boys basketball team had plenty to celebrate as it took down Smethport, 62-36.
To kick off the night, the Terrors recognized their three seniors, Max Splain, Austin Cousins and Logan Maholic, who are all four-year players and contribute significant minutes to their powerhouse squad.
“(The seniors) are always grinding, always working,” said Otto-Eldred head coach Derrick Francis. “At the end of the day, not one of these seniors checked out in the summer, and it’s easy for seniors to check out and be done, but these kids were grinding every single day and that’s why we’re what we are.”
Looking to spoil the night, the Hubbers came out of the gates strong, keeping up with the Terrors potent offense and even stepping out into the lead in the early minutes. Starting with a score from an offensive rebound from Ryan Pelchy, the Hubbers then matched a 3-pointer from O-E before hitting another just moments later.
Driving and dishing, Smethport found open shooters that hit shots while the Terrors struggled to find the bottom of the net. However, after a time out to recollect and regather, O-E began showing signs of life, beginning with their defense. At the end of the first quarter, the Hubbers lead had shrunk to just a single point at 14-13.
“Tonight was just about staying as fundamentally sound as we could,” said Smethport head coach Tim Brosky. “We knew that with the playoffs coming up, we have to be ready to go out, put in a good effort and really see what we could do.”
The Terrors responded early and aggressively in the second quarter. A pair of free throws from Shene Thomas gave O-E the lead which seemed to take the lid off the rim. From there, the Terrors returned to their typical bury-you-in-points offense as they began to rain shots from 3-point range while also forcing the ball in deep for trips to the free throw line.
A vicious full-court-press pressured the Hubbers into mistakes and turnovers and O-E took advantage, finding easy points in transition as they opened the quarter on a 7-0 run.
The run would only grow as stifling defense turned into fast breaks that were sealed with quick and fluid ball movement that found several players either down low or open beyond the arc.
“There was nothing Smethport wanted to do than beat us on our home court. They wanted to take away our undefeated season, take away our senior night and they played super hard tonight,” said Francis. “Once we matched their intensity we got rolling.”
For the Hubbers, their offense struggled to get into rhythm again which eventually turned into desperate shots and frantic passing, neither of which resulted in points on the board. Smethport’s only points of the second quarter came from a made 3-pointer from Preston Alfieri with 1:30 remaining. After keeping up with the Terrors in the first quarter, the Hubbers faced a 33-17 lead going into halftime.
“O-E obviously ramped up the pressure a little bit towards the end of the first quarter and into the second. They started trapping and some of our guys were working on understanding what’s going on on the court,” said Brosky. “In the second half the biggest thing was defensively getting hands out on shooters and having to rebound the basketball. We know with a tough defense like this, we’re going to have to fight for everything.”
The Hubbers resorted to their size and physicality early in the third, and found success around the rim. Their men in the middle cleaned the glass for second-chance points and jumpers began to fall. However, their offensive production could not keep up with the Terrors, who remained hot going into the second-half.
As the quarter went on, the physicality of Smethport’s early efforts wore on their legs, as they found themselves barely able to keep up with the quick transition scores from the Terrors. Along with that, the Terrors defense continued to pester and trap the Hubbers ball handlers, forcing more turnovers and fast break scores to pad to their lead.
After another eight minutes in the Terror Dome, O-E had built a 27 point lead with one quarter left.
The Terrors began to coast in the final quarter, with patient passing burning time off the clock. Despite their slow pace, the Terrors were still able to find scores to keep any hopes of a comeback off the court.
The Hubbers found some success, but not enough to bridge the gap in the slightest, and after half a quarter, both teams relented to subbing in their reserves, producing a final score of 62-36 for both team’s final regular season game of the year.
Four Terrors ended in double digits in a win that sealed their perfect 16-0 North Tier League record. Landon Francis led the offense with a game-high 17 points, while Manning Splain ended with 13 points. Thomas finished with 11 points and Brax Caldwell ended with 10 points. Alfieri led the Hubbers in scoring with 16 points off four 3-pointers, while Pelchy ended with nine points.
Both Otto-Eldred (21-1 overall) and Smethport (11-10 overall) have qualified for the District 9 playoffs, which are set to begin next week.
“We’re going to enjoy this win until midnight and then nothing that we did from November to now matters. It’s a new season. We’re prepared to take that challenge on and we’re looking forward to (the playoffs),” said Derrick Francis. “We’re more battle tested this year and we’re ready to roll.”