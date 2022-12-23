SMETHPORT — The Smethport boys basketball team got its third North Tier League win of the year with a rout of Oswayo Valley thanks to potent scoring both inside and out.

Preston Alfieri is one of the Hubbers’ best scorers. He has made his way to the top of the scoreboard all year and, against the Green Wave, recorded 19 points including three made shots from beyond the arc.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos