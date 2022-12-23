Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 10 AM this morning to 7 PM EST Saturday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 2 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on snow and ice covered roads. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous travel conditions will primarily impact the morning commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage and scattered power outages. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The snow combined with the increasing wind, sharply falling temperatures and initially wet roads may lead to a flash freeze and extremely dangerous travel conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid going outside during the coldest parts of the day. Dress in layers and cover exposed skin. Wear a hat and gloves. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur within minutes if precautions are not taken. Review winter weather safety and preparedness information at weather.gov/winter. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts will include snow covered roads and limited visibility. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. &&