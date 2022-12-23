SMETHPORT — The Smethport boys basketball team got its third North Tier League win of the year with a rout of Oswayo Valley thanks to potent scoring both inside and out.
Preston Alfieri is one of the Hubbers’ best scorers. He has made his way to the top of the scoreboard all year and, against the Green Wave, recorded 19 points including three made shots from beyond the arc.
His backcourt mate, Carson Dunn, also cashed in three 3-point shots, tallying 13 points on the night.
Scoring was not so easy for the Green Wave, as only one of their players landed in double digits. Crayton Black ended the game with 12 points.
AT SMETHPORT Oswayo Valley (36)
Black 4 4-6 12, Bonney 2 0-0 4, Flurschutz 1 0-0 3, Resig 1 3-4 5, Skiver 1 0-0 2, Wiley 0 1-2 1, Mertsock 4 1-2 9. Totals:
13 9-14 36
Smethport (58)Alfieri 6 4-5 19, Dunn 4 2-3 13, Pelchy 2 0-0 4, Leet 4 0-2 10, Cole 2 0-0 4, Watson 3 0-2 6, Okerlund 1 0-2 2. Totals:
14 6-12 58 Oswayo Valley 9 21 30 36 Smethport 17 28 44 58
Three-point goals: OV 1 (Flurschutz), Smethport 8 (Alfieri 3, Dunn 3, Leet 2); Total fouls: OV 13, Smethport 16; fouled out:
none
Kane 60, Youngsville 26
KANE — The Wolves were able to pick up an easy win at home with a scoring explosion from Landon Darr and Ricky Zampogna. Darr ended the game with a game-high 26 points, coming off two 3-pointers and a perfect day from the line, while also tallying seven rebounds. Zampogna followed closely behind with 17 points and more work on the boards, also ending the game with seven rebounds.
For Youngsville, two players ended in double-digit scoring. Koby Hendrickson finished with a team-high 11 points, narrowly edging out Keegan Mesel who scored 10 points.
AT KANE Youngsville (26)
Hendrickson 5 0-1 11, Mesel 4 2-4 10, Lucks 1 0-0 2, Myers 0 2-2 2, Moore 0 1-2 1. Totals:
10 5-11 26
Kane (60)Darr 11 2-2 26, Zampogna 6 4-4 17, Lundeen 5 0-0 11, Szymounski 2 0-2 4, Anderson 1 0-0 2. Totals:
25 6-8 60 Youngsville 14 16 20 26 Kane 14 31 40 60
Three-point goals: Youngsville 1 (Hendrickson), Kane 4 (Darr 2, Lundeen, Zampogna); Total fouls: Youngsville 13, Kane 13;
fouled out: none.
GIRLS
Port Allegany 33,
Johnsonburg 31
JOHNSONBURG — The Lady Gators were able to narrowly escape a matchup against Johnsonburg, hitting a game winning-layup from Kayleigha Dowell to secure the win.
Evin Stauffer, who made two freethrows with 38 seconds left to go up by one point, led the Lady Gators with nine points, also grabbing 11 rebounds and seven steals. Dowell’s game winning shot was her eighth point on the night.
Brynn Evens was the Lady Gators anchor on defense, recording six rebounds, four steals and three blocks to go along with her six points.
For the Ramettes, Ella Landberg scored a team-high 14 points.
AT JOHNSONBURG Port Allegany (33)
Stauffer 3 2-4 9, Dowell 3 2-4 8, Evens 2 1-2 6, Moses 2 0-0 5, Nelson 1 0-0 3, Baxter 1 0-1 2. Totals:
12 5-11 33 Johnsonburg (31)
Landberg 5 4-7 14, Casilio 3 1-2 8, Brechtel 2 1-2 6, Myers 1 0-0 2, Dunworth 0 1-2 1. Totals:
11 7-13 31 Port Allegany 10 22 25 33 Johnsonburg 13 15 23 32
Three-point goals: Port 4 (Stauffer, Nelson, Moses, Evens), Jburg 2 (Casilio, Brechtel); Total fouls: Port 15, Jburg 10; fouled out:
none
Oswayo Valley 40,
Smethport 23
SHINGLEHOUSE — Eva West turned in 12 points to lead Oswayo Valley to a victory over Smethport.
Brooke George tacked on eight points, five rebounds and three steals for OV, while Charlotte Austin-Keech recorded five rebounds, four steals and five assists to go with her nine points. Smethport was led by 10 points from Abbie Lutz and nine from Elizabeth Hungiville.
AT SHINGLEHOUSE Smethport (23)
Lutz 4 0-0 10, Hungiville 4 1-1 9, Goodman 0 1-2 1, Burt 1 0-2 3. Totals:
8 2-7 23
Oswayo Valley (40)George 4 0-0 8, Austin-Keech 3 2-7 9, West 5 0-2 12, Manning 3 1-1 7, Enty 1 0-0 2, Fleischman 1 0-0 2. Totals:
17 3-10 40 Smethport 4 8 20 23 Oswayo Valley 9 25 34 40
Three-point goals: Smethport 3 (Lutz 2, Burt), OV 3 (West 2, Austin-Keech); Total fouls: Smethport 15, OV 6; fouled out:
none
Elk County Catholic 39, DuBois 27
ST. MARYS — Lucy Klawuhn carried the Lady Crusaders to their second District 9 League win, beating DuBois with her 22 points. Sami Straub contributed to the Lady Crusaders with six points and Tori Newton scored five points.
AT ST MARYS DuBois (27)
Pfeufer 4 0-0 10, Warner 1 0-0 3, Fontaine 1 1-2 3, Runyon 1 0-0 2, Ga. Orcecanshi 1 0-0 2, Ma. Orcecanshi 1 1-2 3, Lander 0 2-2 2. Totals:
9 4-6 27
Elk County Catholic (39)Klawuhn 8 2-2 22, Straub 2 1-3 6, Newton 2 1-1 5, Alexander 1 0-0 2, Mourer 1 2-2 4. Totals:
14 6-8 39 DuBois 2 8 14 27 Elk Catholic 12 26 34 39
Three-point goals: DuBois 4 (Pfeufer 3, Warner), ECC 5 (Klawuhn 4, Straub); Total fouls: DuBois 12, ECC 12; fouled out: none