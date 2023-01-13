DUKE CENTER — The Otto-Eldred girls basketball team notched its 10th win of the season Thursday, as Katie Sheeler’s monster stat line powered a 70-17 victory over Smethport.
Sheeler turned in 27 points, nine assists, seven steals and five rebounds, her team blanking the Lady Hubbers through a quarter. Carrie Drummond added eight points and four rebounds in the win, as O-E continues to roll through the North Tier League.
“I really couldn’t be prouder of them,” O-E head coach Shawn Gray said. “We had two of our better practices of the year this week and the way they play for each other, we’re trying to stress that and I think they’ve done it in the last couple weeks.”
Brooke Close had 10 points and five steals for O-E, which will host Coudersport Monday before traveling to Port Allegany on Wednesday.
AT DUKE CENTER
Smethport (17)
Hungiville 3 2-3 8, Goodman 2 1-3 6, Dinch 1 0-0 3. Totals:
5 3-6 17 Otto-Eldred (70)
Merry 2 0-0 5, Close 4 0-0 10, Sheeler 9 7-7 27, Drummond 2 4-8 8, Bell 1 0-0 2, Rhinehart 2 0-0 4, Gordon 2 0-0 5, Wheaton 2 0-0 5, Heller 2 0-0 4. Totals:
26 11-15 70 Smethport 0 13 14 17 Otto-Eldred 24 44 65 70
Three-point goals: Smethport 1 (Goodman), O-E 7 (Close 2, Sheeler 2, Gordon, Wheaton, Merry); Total fouls: Smethport 10, O-E 6; fouled out:
None.
GALETON — Port Allegany rolled over Galeton, as Kayleigha Dowell and Leigha Nelson each out-scored the Lady Tigers on their own in a comfortable league victory.
Dowell poured in 18 points to go with her 10 rebounds, seven steals and three assists while Nelson added 11 points. Evin Stauffer had five points, five rebounds and four assists, Ella Moses produced six points, six steals and four rebounds, and Jenna Baxter chipped in four points and seven rebounds for the Lady Gators.
AT GALETON Port Allegany (48)
Stauffer 2 1-1 5, Nelson 4 0-0 11, Moses 3 0-1 6, Sauers 1 0-0 3, Dowell 7 1-2 18, Evens 0 1-2 1, Baxter 2 0-2 4. Totals:
19 3-10 48 Galeton (9)
Rohrbaugh 1 0-0 3, Basile 1 0-0 3, Dickerson 1 1-2 3. Totals:
3 1-2 9 Port Allegany 16 24 32 48 Galeton 3 9 9 9
Three-point goals: Port 7 (Nelson 3, Dowell 3, Sauers), Galeton 2 (Rohrbaugh, Basile); Total fouls: Port 3, Galeton 10; fouled out:
None.
AUSTIN — After a slow start for both, Coudersport’s offense took off in the second half and Austin’s didn’t, allowing the Lady Falcons to run away with a conference victory.
Olivia Fink led Coudy with 15 points, including 11-of-16 shooting from the free throw line. Emma Chambers added 10 points for the Lady Falcons and Isabella Rees led Austin with 10 points and four rebounds.
AT AUSTIN Coudersport (41)
Rigas 1 0-0 3, Chambers 4 2-4 10, Fink 2 11-16 15, Ruter 1 2-2 4, Myers 3 1-2 7, Popchak 1 0-0 2. Totals:
12 16-24 41
Austin (20)Brewer 1 1-2 3, Welsh 1 0-0 2, Horton 1 0-0 2, Rees 3 4-7 10, McKeirnan 1 0-0 2, Clinger 0 1-2 1. Totals:
7 6-11 20 Coudersport 2 8 26 41 Austin 3 10 13 20
Three-point goals: Coudy 1 (Rigas), Austin 0; Total fouls: Coudy 13, Austin 16; fouled out:
None.
Northern Potter 39, Cameron County 12
EMPORIUM — Rebecca Martin’s double-double powered Northern Potter over Cameron County, as the senior turned in 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Molly Cady added four points and 11 rebounds for NoPo, while Riley Thompson had six points and three steals.
AT EMPORIUM Northern Potter (39)
Chapman 0 1-2 1, Cady 2 0-0 4, Steele 1 0-0 2, Brown 1 0-0 2, Thompson 3 0-0 6, Haynes 3 0-1 6, Slawson 2 0-0 4, Martin 5 2-2 12, Kio 1 0-0 2. Totals:
18 3-6 39
Cameron County (12)Umble 2 0-0 6, Spaeth 2 0-0 4, Earle 1 0-0 2. Totals:
5 0-0 12 Northern Potter 12 21 31 39 Cameron County 0 2 8 12
Three-point goals: NoPo 0, CC 2 (Umble 2); Total fouls: NoPo 9, CC 15; fouled out: Skillman (CC)