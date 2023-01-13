DUKE CENTER — The Otto-Eldred girls basketball team notched its 10th win of the season Thursday, as Katie Sheeler’s monster stat line powered a 70-17 victory over Smethport.

Sheeler turned in 27 points, nine assists, seven steals and five rebounds, her team blanking the Lady Hubbers through a quarter. Carrie Drummond added eight points and four rebounds in the win, as O-E continues to roll through the North Tier League.

