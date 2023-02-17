sorg

Ridgway’s Aaron Sorg backs down in the post during the Elkers 43-26 win over Johnsonburg in the semifinals of the Allegany Mountain League Tournament. The Elkers will play ECC on Saturday in the finals.

 Photo submitted

ST MARYS — The Ridgway boys basketball team began its postseason playing in the Allegany Mountain League tournament, entering as the AML South No. 1 seed and beating Johnsonburg 43-26 to reach the conference finals, where it will look to defend last year’s AML crown.

The Elkers led wire to wire, with a 14-3 scoring run in the second quarter solidifying the win early on. From there Ridgway continued to push the gas, ending the game with a 14-point fourth quarter that earned them the win.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos