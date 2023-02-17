ST MARYS — The Ridgway boys basketball team began its postseason playing in the Allegany Mountain League tournament, entering as the AML South No. 1 seed and beating Johnsonburg 43-26 to reach the conference finals, where it will look to defend last year’s AML crown.
The Elkers led wire to wire, with a 14-3 scoring run in the second quarter solidifying the win early on. From there Ridgway continued to push the gas, ending the game with a 14-point fourth quarter that earned them the win.
Aaron Sorg and Alex Merritt carried the offensive load for the Elkers, combining for 35 points. Sorg ended with a game-high 19 points while Merritt finished right behind him with 16 points. Jack Benninger contributed eight points in the semifinal win.
The Rams struggled to rack points up, with Isaiah Jackson leading in points with eight. Kole Asti, Luke Zimmerman and Eric Hoffman all individually scored four points.
The Ridgway win sets up a rematch of last year’s AML finals, where they will face Elk County Catholic on Saturday. A season ago, the Elkers beat ECC to win the tournament title.
AT ST MARYS Ridgway (43)
Sorg 8 2-2 19, Merritt 6 4-6 16, Benninger 2 4-4 8. Totals
: 16 10-12 43
Johnsonburg (26)Jackson 3 2-4 8, Asti 1 2-2 4, Zimmerman 1 2-2 4, Hoffman 2 0-0 4, Lobaugh 0 3-4 3, Myers 1 1-2 3. Totals
: 8 10-14 26 Ridgway 10 24 29 43 Johnsonburg 7 10 14 26
Three-point goals: Rway 1 (Sorg), Jburg 0; Total fouls: Rway 13, Jburg 17; fouled out:
None.
Elk County Catholic 51, St. Marys 29
ST MARYS — Kicking off the AML tournament, Allegany Mountain North No. 1 seed Elk County Catholic earned a comfortable win against cross-city rival Allegany Mountain South No. 2 seed St. Marys, punching their ticket to the finals for the second year in a row.
Will Wortman led the Crusaders with 19 points, hitting all of ECC’s made 3-pointers. Cody Nussbaum also ended in double-digit points with 13 while Adam Staub ended with nine points.
Tanner Fox led the Dutchmen with 17 points, but could not push his team into the lead. Charlie Coudriet finished with eight points.
The Crusaders will play Ridgway in the AML Tournament finals on Saturday.
AT ST MARYS St. Marys (29)
Fox 7 3-7 17, Goudriet 4 0-0 8, Nedzinski 1 0-0 2, Schutz 0 2-2 2. Totals
: 12 5-9 29
Elk County Catholic (51)Wortman 8 0-1 19, Nussbaum 5 3-3 13, Straub 3 3-3 9, Mitchell 1 2-2 4, O’Neill 1 1-2 3, Urmann 1 0-1 2, Smith 0 1-2 1. Totals
: 19 10-14 51 St. Marys 9 13 27 29 Elk County Catholic 16 22 39 51
Three-point goals: St. Marys 0, ECC 3 (Wortman 3); Total fouls: St. Marys 16, ECC 11; fouled out:
None.
CLINTON COUNTY — Four Lady Panthers finished in double-digits as Austin took down Bucktail on the road.
Isabella Rees finished with 15 points to lead the Lady Panthers, also contributing 12 rebounds, four assists and four steals. Ella Brewer and Kadence McKiernan each scored 14 points, with Brewer also picking up seven rebounds, eight steals and three blocks and McKiernan grabbing 11 rebounds and three steals. Lilly Clinger was the final Lady Tiger to score over ten points, ending with 12.
AT RENOVO Austin (59)
Rees 6 1-2 15, Brewer 6 2-3 14, McKeirnan 6 2-5 14, Clinger 4 4-8 12, Burton 2 0-2 4. Totals
: 24 9-20 59
Bucktail (32)Probert 3 3-6 9, Francis 1 5-12 7, Wagner 3 0-2 7, Mason 3 0-0 6, English 1 0-0 2, English 0 1-2 1. Totals
: 11 9-22 32 Austin 13 29 45 59 Bucktail 2 12 22 32
Three-point goals: Austin 2 (Rees 2), Btail 1 (Wagner); Total fouls: Austin 15 , Btail 14; fouled out:
None
Jack Sherry’s 18 points carried the Hubbers to a seven point win over Galeton. Drake Umstead also finished with eight points for the Hubbers. The Tigers were led by Trey Sykord’s eight points and Dave Martin’s four points.
Lawson Wetzel led the Falcons and all scorers with 21 points. Thomas Tucker scored 14 points for the raiders. Coudersport moves 5-0.
Alyssa Ayers carried the Lady Hubbers to victory, pouring in 13 points while Madey McKean scored nine points.
The Fretz 8th-grade volleyball team took on Kane, winning in three sets, 25-15, 21-25 and 25-15. Aliya Corignani led Fretz in service points with 17, followed by Addison Rosendahl and Miley Swanson who each recorded five service points. Haley Keane scored four kills.
The seventh graders were able to win one set 25-13 against Kane, but lost 8-25 and 10-25 in the previous two. Brianna Haven and Deidra Johnson both recorded six service points.