PORT ALLEGANY — In their first meeting of the season, the Port Allegany boys basketball team was able to blow past North Tier League opponent Oswayo Valley, 60-39, with a grit-and-grind effort from their men in the middle.

The Gators asserted physicality early against the Green Wave. Alongside a full-court-press that was installed on OV’s first possession, the Gators scored early and often in the paint, either by dishing quick assists down low or by cleaning the glass for second chance opportunities. Braylon Button and Blaine Moses did both, becoming the focal point for the Gators offense early.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos