PORT ALLEGANY — In their first meeting of the season, the Port Allegany boys basketball team was able to blow past North Tier League opponent Oswayo Valley, 60-39, with a grit-and-grind effort from their men in the middle.
The Gators asserted physicality early against the Green Wave. Alongside a full-court-press that was installed on OV’s first possession, the Gators scored early and often in the paint, either by dishing quick assists down low or by cleaning the glass for second chance opportunities. Braylon Button and Blaine Moses did both, becoming the focal point for the Gators offense early.
“We’ve been playing (with physicality) all season. I’m okay with playing that style as long as we stay out of foul trouble,” said Port Allegany head coach Kyle Babcok. “We don’t play dirty, we just play tough and we play physical.”
As the lead grew, the Green Wave began to panic, giving up frequent turnovers that turned into points at the other end. When OV crossed half court, they frantically forced a dysfunctional offense that failed to result in points. At the end of the first quarter, they faced a 13-5 deficit.
“(Our guys) were trying to rush everything and not take their time,” said Oswayo Valley head coach Dustin Small. “I told them to slow down and play their game.”
In the second quarter, OV came back with some life. Playing the passing lane with aggressive defense, they were able to strip the ball from the Gators and score in transition. With five minutes left in the half, the Green Wave had managed to cut the lead to just four points.
However, the Gators eventually responded with a run of their own. A 3-pointer from Drew Evens ended the Green Wave’s momentum and sparked a 13-2 run that ran for the rest of the half, giving the Gators a 26-11 lead at halftime.
“I like to get (Evens) going because usually when he makes one (3-pointer) he takes off and he catches a little fire,” said Babcock. “That was kind of the hope, hit one and get him going a little bit, and luckily it did.”
The Gators continued to press the issue down low going into the second half. With deep jumpers not falling with consistency, Port fed its big men, Button and Moses, who picked up fouls and padded to their lead with successful trips to the free-throw line.
On defense, the Gators continued to come away with steals and cash in on fast break layups while the Green Wave struggled to gain momentum anywhere on the court. Back-to-back steals from Port’s Isac Amell in the final minute pushed the lead to 21 going into the fourth quarter.
Playing through their bigs and physicality all game, Port entered the bonus with just 30 seconds off the clock in the fourth. Minutes later, with the outcome of the game all but sealed, the Gators put in their reserves. While OV was finally able to get some rhythm, mostly from the quick-footed Cayden Black, who scored multiple times off acrobatic layups, it was too late. At the final buzzer, Port had come away with its fourth league win of the season.
Button recorded a double-double with a team-high 14 points and 11 rebounds alongside two blocks. Moses also grabbed 11 rebounds, contributing nine points and three steals as well. Drew Evens had a well-rounded performance for the Gators, finishing with seven points, seven rebounds, three steals and two blocks. For the Green Wave, Black led his team in points with 16.
“We came out slow again and I told the guys we have to come out faster. At halftime, even though we were up 15, I still wasn’t quite comfortable, but we came out in the second half and executed,” said Babcock, who’s team has two more games slated for this week. “I think if we execute and quit turning the ball over so much, I think that’s the key for us.”
AT PORT ALLEGANY Oswayo Valley (39)
Black 6 4-4 16, Bonney 4 0-0 9, Wiley 1 2-2 4, Flurschutz 2 0-0 4, Skiver 1 0-0 2, Resig 1 0-0 2, Mertsock 1 0-0 2. Totals:
16 6-6 39
Port Allegany (60)Button 5 2-4 14, Troupe 4 0-0 10, Moses 2 5-6 9, Evens 3 2-2 7, Ruding 3 0-3 7, Funk 2 0-0 4, Klawuhn 2 0-0 4, Amell 1 0-2 2, Wilfong 1 0-0 2. Totals:
23 9-19 60 Oswayo Valley 6 11 25 39 Port Allegany 13 26 46 60
Three-point goals: OV 1 (Bonney), Port 5 (Evens 2, Troupe 2, Ruding 1); Total fouls: OV 15, Port 9; fouled out:
none