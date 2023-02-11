Facing off against a Brookville team looking to seal the District 9 League, the Bradford boys basketball team failed to break through the Blue Raiders stifling defense, losing its sixth league game by a score of 51-32.

The game was close throughout the first quarter, with the Blue Raiders edging out a 16-9 advantage early, however, entering the second, Brookville turned up their defensive intensity. While Bradford’s Talan Reese would open the quarter with five unanswered points, the Blue Raiders took over from there, forcing turnovers, swatting shots in the paint and putting up points in transition. The Owls were held scoreless for four minutes and faced a 16-point deficit going into halftime.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos