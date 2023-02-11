Facing off against a Brookville team looking to seal the District 9 League, the Bradford boys basketball team failed to break through the Blue Raiders stifling defense, losing its sixth league game by a score of 51-32.
The game was close throughout the first quarter, with the Blue Raiders edging out a 16-9 advantage early, however, entering the second, Brookville turned up their defensive intensity. While Bradford’s Talan Reese would open the quarter with five unanswered points, the Blue Raiders took over from there, forcing turnovers, swatting shots in the paint and putting up points in transition. The Owls were held scoreless for four minutes and faced a 16-point deficit going into halftime.
“We knew Brookville was physical. They’re a tough defensive team and they do a very good job of getting to the basket,” said Bradford head coach John Bennardi. “Bottom line, in the first half alone we were 5-17 (29 percent) below the free throw line in the paint. That’s tough.”
In the second half, the Blue Raiders protected their lead by killing the clock. Demonstrating this on their first possession, Brookville would patiently pass around the perimeter, burning time before finding a look inside. The Owls, on the other hand, began forcing shots early with little success and found themselves down 17 with one quarter remaining.
With the lead out of reach and Brookville continually burning the clock, the Owls had no opportunity for a comeback, falling 51-32 in a game where Brookville sealed the District 9 League title.
Clayton Cook carried the offensive load for the Blue Raiders, scoring a game-high 18 points, followed by Conner Marshall with 13 points and Jack Pete with 11. For the Owls, Reese led Bradford in scoring with eight points.
“We have to stick together. We have an opportunity ahead of us to do some really good things and finish this season out,” said Bennardi. “We just have to finish around the basket and that’s something we can work on. Losing’s not fun for anybody but it’s not like the effort isn’t there. The effort’s always there, we play hard.”
AT BRADFORD Brookville (51)
Cook 8 2-2 18, Marshall 5 1-2 13, Pete 5 1-1 11, Peterson 2 1-1 5, Hetrick 1 0-0 2, Cornbaugh 0 2-2 2. Totals
: 21 7-8 51
Bradford (32)Reese 3 1-2 8, Johnson 2 0-0 6, Wineberg 3 0-2 6, Franz 2 0-0 5, Warner 2 0-0 5, Ward 1 0-0 2. Totals
: 13 1-4 32 Brookville 16 32 43 51 Bradford 9 16 26 32
Three-point goals: Brookville 2 (Marshall 2), Bradford 5 (Johnson 2, Reese, Warner, Franz); Total fouls: Brookville 5, Bradford 18; fouled out:
None.
JV:
Brookville won 34-29
Cameron County 47,
Port Allegany 36
PORT ALLEGANY — Battling for the second spot in the North Tier Leauge, the Red Raiders found a closely fought win with effeicent shooting and persistant defense.
Coming into this game, the Gators were just a single game behind the Red Raiders, and having lost the first match up earlier in the season, a win would have been critical in sealing a higher playoff seed. However, CC came out with aggression and found an early lead in the first, clinging to it throughout the half and going into the break just up five points.
“(Port) came out in a 3-2 zone to start and we were able to shoot them out of it after the first quarter, but then our offense kind of didn’t really do much until halftime, but our defense was holding up pretty well,” said Cameron County head coach Marcus Brown. “When we came out of halftime, we knew (Port) was going to come out in man-to-man, and when we see that, it’s go time.”
The Gators fought to climb back in the second half, but could not complete a full comeback due to failures to cash in on easy points with continuous misses from the foul line. The Red Radiers did the opposite, making the most of the free throw chances, as well as padding their lead with a couple shots from deep.
With time running out in the fourth quarter, the Gators made shots but could not keep up with CC’s offensive attack, eventually losing by 11 points in their fourth NTL loss of the season.
Two Red Raiders ended in double-digit scoring, with Ryan Shaffer tallying a game-high 20 points that included three 3-pointers. Camdyn Allison finished with 12 points.
For the Gators, Drew Evens led in scoring with 12 points, while Blaine Moses and Braylon Button each scored eight points. Buttons also led his team in rebounds with nine while Moses followed closely behind with seven rebounds.
“We know we have to win out to get the best possible seed. We knew this game was going to be tough because Port is a tough place to play, a tough atmosphere,” said Brown. “I knew it was going to be a gritty game, and we got down and went after it. It just goes to show how battle tested we are.”
AT PORT ALLEGANY Cameron County (47)
Shaffer 7 3-6 20, Allison 3 4-7 12, Smither 2 1-2 6, Baughman 2 1-1 5, Farren 1 0-0 2, Beer 0 2-2 2. Totals
: 15 11-18 47
Port Allegany (36)Evens 4 2-2 12, Moses 3 1-2 8, Button 4 0-4 8, Funk 2 0-0 5, Archer 1 1-2 3. Totals
: 14 4-10 36 Cameron County 13 20 32 47 Port Allegany 7 15 27 36
Three-point goals: CC 6 (Shaffer 3, Allison 2, Smith), Port 4 (Evens 2, Funk, Moses); Total fouls: CC 13, Port 14; fouled out:
None.
Coudersport 54,
Galeton 28
COUDERSPORT — Coudy’s lights-out shooting from deep carried the Falcons to their seventh North Tier League win of the season, beating out Galeton by 26 points.
Mason Roessner led the Falcons in scoring with a 22-point showcase. Along with him, Micah Batson also ended in double-digit scoring with 13, also contributing four assists and five steals. LT Myers finished with five points but cleaned the glass for Coudy, posting 12 rebounds.
For the Tigers, Corey Anderson scored a team-high nine points.
AT COUDERSPORT Galeton (28)
Anderson 4 1-4 9, Cimno 2 0-0 6, Ward 1 0-0 2, Martin 1 2-4 4, Whipple 2 3-3 7. Totals
: 10 6-11 28
Coudersport (54)Roessner 5 10-13 22, Batson 5 0-0 13, Myers 2 0-2 5, Chen 0 3-4 3, Howard 1 0-0 2, Culvey 2 0-0 6, Vanwhy 0 1-2 1, Thuss III 1 0-0 2. Totals
: 16 14-21 54 Galeton 6 17 23 28 Coudersport 12 24 41 54
Three-point goals: Galeton 2 (Cimno 2), Coudy 8 (Batson 3, Roessner 2, Culvey 2, Myers); Total fouls: Galeton 18, Coudy 14; fouled out:
None.
Smethport 63, Austin 36
SMETHPORT — Hayden Leet’s 27-point performance, which included knocking down seven shots from behind the arc, led the Hubbers to a blowout win over North Tier Leauge opponent Austin on their Senior Night.
Along with Leet, Ryan Pelchy also finished in double-digit scoring with11 points while Carson Dunn ended with seven. For the Panthers, Jacob and Dawson Hooftallen led their team in scoring with 12 and 10 points, respectively.
AT SMETHPORT Austin (36)
J. Hooftallen 3 6-8 12, D. Hooftallen 3 4-5 10, Stuckey 2 0-0 5, Ogden 2 0-0 4, Shupe 1 0-0 3, Rees 1 0-0 2. Totals
: 12 10-13 36
Smethport (63)Leet 9 2-4 27, Pelchy 4 3-4 11, Dunn 3 0-0 7, Sanderson 3 0-2 6, Alfieri 2 0-0 5, Watson 1 0-0 2, Rounsville 0 3-4 3 Reikofsky 1 0-0 2. Totals
: 23 8-14 63 Austin 13 15 29 36 Smethport 14 25 39 63
Three-point goals: Austin 2 (Shupe, Stuckey), Smethport 9 (Leet 7, Alfieri, Dunn); Total fouls: Austin 12, Smethport 14; fouled out:
None.
Elk County Catholic 46, St. Marys 40, OT
ST MARYS — Despite Quinn Gavazzi’s 20-point night, the Dutchmen were unable to outlast the Crusaders, losing in overtime for their seventh District 9 Leauge loss of the year.
Alongside Gavazzi, Anthony Nedzinski scored seven points while Ben Paul finished with five. ECC had three Crusaders end in double-digit scoring, with Adam Straub leading with 12 points. Colby Nussbaum and Michael Jacobs each scored 10 points in the Crusaders seventh league win of the season.
AT ST MARYS Elk County Catholic (46)
Straub 4 3-4 12, Nussbaum 4 2-4 10, Jacobs 4 2-2 10, O’Neill 1 4-6 7, Wortman 2 1-2 5, Brannock 1 0-0 2. Totals
: 16 12-18 46
St. Marys (40)Gavazzi 6 4-4 20, Fox 1 2-4 4, Nedzinski 1 5-6 7, Coudreit 0 1-2 1, Paul 0 5-6 5, Schutz 1 1-2 3. Totals
: 9 18-24 40 Elk County Catholic 6 16 28 35 46 St. Marys 8 15 29 35 40
Three-point goals: St. Marys 4 (Gavazzi), ECC 2 (O’Neill, Straub); Total fouls: St. Marys 20, ECC 16; fouled out:
None.
GIRLS
Kane 51, Johnsonburg 29
JOHNSONBURG — Four Lady Wolves ended in double-digits as Kane took down the Lady Rams on the road for Allegany Mountain North win number two of the season.
Maya Smith led the offense for Kane, scoring a game-high 15 points along with 11 rebounds. Mia Anderson also posted a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds, also protecting the rim for four blocks in the win. Cora Jekielek finished with 12 points and Hailey Hillman ended with 10 points.
For the Lady Rams, Maria Casilio finished with nine points while Natalie Dunworth and Ella Lindberg each scored eight points in the loss.
AT JOHNSONBURG Kane (51)
Smith 6 2-6 15, Jekielek 4 4-8 12, Anderson 5 0-0 10, Hillman 4 2-3 10, Haight 1 0-0 2, Danielson 1 0-0 2. Totals
: 21 8-20 51
Johnsonburg (29)Casilio 3 2-4 9, Dunworth 3 2-4 8, Lindberg 3 2-2 8, Notarianni 1 0-0 3, Grunthaner 0 1-2 1. Totals
: 10 9-17 29 Kane 16 25 34 51 Johnsonburg 7 12 21 29
Three-point goals: Kane 1 (Smith), Jburg 2 (Casilio, Notarianni); Total fouls: Kane 16, Jburg 15; fouled out: Lindberg (Jburg)