CLARION — With just seven seconds left on the clock, one defensive stop was all the Terrors needed to seal a trip to the PIAA semifinals.
As the ball was inbounded, the tension was palpable in PennWest Clarion’s Tippin Gymnasium as the crowd watched a swarm of Terrors force a tough fade away that missed everything.
With that miss, the Otto-Eldred boys basketball team survived a fourth quarter comeback from District 10 champions Erie First Christian, winning 42-40 and keeping their hot streak, and season, alive.
It is no surprise that O-E is a shooting team, and it seemed as though the Eagles did their homework coming into the game. In the opening quarter, the Eagles clamped down on the Terrors around the perimeter, denying any open opportunity for a look from deep. However, O-E responded by switching to the bigs in their arsenal.
Using back door cuts and pick-and-rolls, the Terrors fed their bigs Shene Thomas and Brax Caldwell, who scored at ease on several stretches. The Eagles found success through similar ways, pounding the paint and low post for several buckets close. Battling back-and-forth, neither team was able to create much separation on the scoreboard, resulting in a 12-9 O-E lead after the first eight minutes.
“Teams have been playing us really hard. (EFC) is a good defensive team and we still need to get better with physicality,” said Otto-Eldred head coach Derrick Francis. “That’s a good, athletic team. They have four guys out there that are unbelievably athletic.”
In the early minutes of the second quarter, the game continued in a tick-for-tack, retaliatory scoring battle. The Terrors began searching for threes, with Manning Splain cashing in on a shot from deep to spread the lead to four points. However, after a timeout to regather themselves, the Eagles responded with vicious defense that doubled ball handlers and implemented a three-quarters-court press.
Facing tough pressure, the Terrors seemed to begin to panic and rush their offense. Instead of passing for the better look, O-E forced several shots from deep without any success. To add to that, the Eagles came away with several steals which were converted into transition points, finishing the quarter on a 5-0 run that saw the Terrors become scoreless for the final three and a half minutes.
Coming out of halftime, the Terrors locked in. Despite EFC making a shot on its first possession thanks to an offensive rebound, that would be its last points for the majority of the quarter.
While O-E’s defense kept their opponent off the scoreboard with stops and steals, their offense opened the second half with a flurry of points, starting with a jumper from Austin Cousins on their first drive. From there, the Terrors strung together 12 unanswered points that gave them a 10-point lead with just two and a half minutes remaining.
“We got out of our sets a little bit, we got a little tired (in the second quarter),” said Francis. “Unfortunately, and fortunately, we’re a really good second-half team.”
After being scoreless for close to seven full minutes and witnessing the Terrors go on a 15-2 run, the Eagles would tack on four points late, cutting the lead to single digits with just one quarter remaining.
With their backs against a wall and a mountain of points to climb in front of them, ECF turned to its defense and physicality to bring it back into the game. The Eagles would end their scoring drought early, once again pounding the ball down low with their strength and size, using the latter to also tip passes and come away with fast break layups.
The Eagles had only taken a handful of 3-pointers throughout the first three quarters and had yet to make one thus far. However, with four minutes left in the game, EFC cashed in on back-to-back threes to tie the game at 38.
In an effort to cool off the Eagles, the Terrors began slowing down the pace of their offense, burning large chunks of time off the clock while searching for the best possible look. An offensive rebound and score from Caldwell gave them a two point lead with just under a minute remaining, putting the weight of the game on the Terrors defense.
Not risking their season on a jumper, the Eagles attempted to run the ball straight through the paint. That attempt, which was met by several Terror defenders, clanked off the backboard but landed back in the hands of the Eagles, who once again tried to use their strength to tie the game, but to no avail. However, once again, EFC got another offensive rebound, and after a timeout, the Eagles sent up a leaning prayer over three O-E defenders.
The shot, which would have sent the game into overtime, air-balled, giving the Terrors the win and a ticket to the next round.
Caldwell led the Terrors in offensive production, finishing with 14 points. Cousins contributed seven points to the win and Landon Francis added six points. Avery Collins led the Eagles with 16 points, followed by Jesse Jong who ended with 11 points.
The Terrors will advance to play District 7 champs Aliquippa on Tuesday in the semifinals, and are just one win away from a trip to the PIAA finals, which will be hosted in Hershey.
“We want to swim in chocolate,” said Derrick Francis.
AT CLARION
Erie First Christian (40)
Av. Collins 6 3-4 16, Jong 5 0-0 11, Liv 2 2-2 6, Aa. Collins 3 1-2 7. Totals: 16 6-8 40
Otto-Eldred (42)
Man. Splain 2 0-0 5, Maholic 1 0-0 2, Cousins 2 2-2 7, Francis 2 0-1 6, Caldwell 6 2-3 14, Thomas 4 0-1 8.. Totals: 17 4-7 42
Erie First Christian 9 20 26 40
Otto-Eldred 12 19 34 42
Three-point goals: EFC 2 (Jong, Av. Collins), O-E 4 (Francis 2, Man. Splain, Cousins); Total fouls: EFC 17, O-E 11; fouled out: None.