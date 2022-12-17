SMETHPORT — The Johnsonburg boys basketball team took home a win on the road with shots from behind the arc, winning an out-of-league match up with Smethport, 54-43.
Facing off against the Hubbers, the Rams took an early lead. Having the green light to shoot, the Rams jumped out in front with made baskets in every corner of the court.
A barrage of 3-point shots from Jake Lobaugh, who sunk three deep shots in the first half, solidified their lead. The Hubbers were not as lucky from past the arc, relying on their post players to carry the offensive load.
“Early on, we struggled a little bit with getting our bigs to finish, but once our forwards were able to get a little more comfortable (we started to score),” said Hubbers head coach Tim Brosky. “Unfortunetly, we weren’t able to get our guards open for enough shots to get them comfortable.”
In the second half, the Rams took their offense inside the 3-point line, choosing to go with mid-range shots and layups to secure their victory. In the fourth quarter, ahead by 10, Isaiah Jackson took over, scoring all of the Rams 10 points in the quarter. While the Hubbers had chances, the hill to climb was too large and they succumbed to another loss on the season.
Lobaugh finished leading the Rams in points with 16, followed by Jackson with 14. For the Hubbers, Ryan Pelchy and Preston Alfieri combined for 23 points in the loss, scoring 13 and 10, respectively.
“Moving forward (we’re going to) really get down to the small details. A lot of our guys understand what they need to do for the most part, but we’re going to go in and really work on those fine details,” said Brosky. “That’s where our inexpeience comes into play.”
AT SMETHPORT Johnsonburg (54)
Lobaugh 5 0-2 16, Jackson 7 0-0 14, Asti 4 0-0 8, Zimmerman 3 0-0 6, Myers 1 3-4 5, Hoffman 1 0-0 2 Totals:
21 3-6 54
Smethport(43)Pelchy 5 3-6, 13, Alfieri 4 0-0 10, Dunn 3 0-0 7, Cole 3 0-0 6, Rousnville 2 0-1 6. Totals:
15 3-7 43 Jburg 18 28 40 54 Smethport 6 16 30 43
Three-point goals: Jburg 5 (Lobaugh 4, Stauffer), Smethport 5 (Alfieri 2, Rousnville 2, Dunn); Total fouls: Jburg 15, Smethport 11; fouled out:
None
Otto-Eldred 69,
Northern Potter 30
DUKE CENTER — Otto-Eldred kept its undefeated season alive with a 69-30 win over Northern Potter, its first league matchup of the year.
In the first quarter, the Terrors exploded with a 31-4 run. O-E was scoring from all corners of the court, hitting four buckets from deep to open the game with a steep lead.
In the second quarter, they continued in their stride, adding 12 points to the lead before halftime. The Panthers on the other hand continued to miss from the floor, adding another four points to their column and facing a 43-8 deficit at halftime.
“The kids are so unselfish. They play really good basketball. They’re fast and they put the defense on their heels. It was super fun,” said O-E head coach Derrick Francis. “Landon (Francis) came out and facilitated the ball and got his team all involved and it just kind of started rolling from there.”
Despite the massive lead, the Terrors kept their foot on the pedal. In the third quarter they outscored the Panthers, 19-9, putting the game out of reach if it was not already. While the Terrors let off in the fourth, the Panthers had their best scoring quarter near the end of the game, putting up 13 points to close out the 69-30 loss.
O-E had three scorers end in double-digits. Manning Splain led the team in points with 16 along with three assists and two steals. Francis contributed on both sides of the court, scoring 14 points to go with his nine assists and five steals — both team highs — while Brax Caldwell ended the night with 10 points, five rebounds and four steals.
“Getting better every day (is the key to continuing the success.) We have to come to practice at a high level every single day and we’ve talked about it,” said Derrick Francis. “There are no garbage minutes playing on our team. Whether we’re up 30 or down 30, whoever is in the game has to compete.”
AT DUKE CENTER Northern Potter (30)
Smith 3 0-0 7, Lewis 2 3-9 7, Daniels 3 0-0 6, Kibbe 1 1-2 4, Chapman 1 0-0 2, Cady 1 0-0 2, Fuhrer 0 2-2 2. Totals:
11 6-13 30
Otto-Eldred(69)Splain 6 1-1 16, Francis 6 1-2 14, Caldwell 5 0-0 10, Thomas 4 1-1 9, Cousins 3 0-0 8, Vanscoter 3 0-0 6, Schenfield 2 0-0 5. Totals:
29 4-6 69 NoPo 4 8 17 30 O-E 31 43 62 69
Three-point goals: O-E 7 (Splain 3, Cousins 2, Francis, Schenfield) NoPo 2 (Kibbe, Smith); Total fouls: O-E 7, NoPo 5; fouled out:
None
Austin 55,
Oswayo Valley 45
AUSTIN — In a tightly contested game of North Tier League play, Austin was able to come out ahead, getting its first league win with a 55-45 win over Oswayo Valley.
The Hooftallen brothers led the way for the Panthers, with Dawson Hooftallen scoring a game-high 18 points and Jacob Hooftallen following with 15. Hunter Bundy also contributed to the scoreboard with 10 points alongside seven rebounds.
For the Green Wave, only one player ended in double-digits, Cayden Black who finished with 13 points.
AT AUSTIN Oswayo Valley (45)
Black 5 3-5 13, Bonney 2 5-8 9, Mertsock 4 0-1 8, Skiver 2 0-0 4, Resig 1 1-1 3, Flurschutz 1 0-0 2, Maurer 1 0-1 2, Wiley 1 0-0 2, Mundt 1 0-0 2. Totals:
18 5-16 45 Austin (55)
Da. Hooftallen 7 3-8 18, Ja. Hooftallen 3 9-15 15, Bundy 5 1-3 11, Stuckey 2 0-0 6, Shupe 1 0-0 3, Ogden 1 0-0 2. Totals:
19 13-26 55 Oswayo Valley 9 23 36 45 Austin 10 20 38 55
Three-point goals: OV 0, Austin 4 (Stuckey 2, Shupe, Hooftallen); Total fouls: OV 19, Austin 13; fouled out:
none
Elk County Catholic 50, Brookville 47
ST. MARYS — In a nail-bitter that came down to the final minutes of play, Elk County Catholic kept its undefeated stretch alive, beating District 9 league opponent Brookville, 50-47.
The Crusaders were led offensively by Michael Jacobs with his 17 points. Jordan Wasko also finished in double-digits with 10 points.
For the Blue Raiders, Jack Pete came out strong, tallying 17 points and followed by Peterson, who scored 13 points by the end of the game.
AT ST. MARYS Brookville (47)
Pete 8 1-4 17, Peterson 5 0-2 13, Holmes 3 3-4 9, Cook 2 1-2 5, Marshall 0 3-5 3. Totals:
18 7-17 47 Elk County Catholic (50)
Jacobs 7 3-4 17, Wasko 3 3-4 10, Nussbaum 1 2-2 5, Straub 3 4-6 11, Wartman 1 2-2 4, O’Neill 1 1-2 3. Totals:
16 15-20 50 Brookville 8 19 29 47 ECC 13 25 37 50
Three-point goals: Brookville 3 (Peterson 3), ECC 3 (Wasko, Straub, Nussbaum); Total fouls: Brookville 18, ECC 18; fouled out:
None.
St. Marys 62, Kane 37
KANE — St. Marys was able to add a win to its season with a victory over Kane from Tanner Fox’s 20 point performance. The Flying Dutch had two other scorers end in double digits in Quin Gavazzi who scored 12 and Anthony Nedinski who tallied 11.
The Wolves were led by Sam Lundeen’s 11 points and Ricky Zampogna’s 10, which came from three shots from beyond the arc.
AT KANE St. Marys (62)
Fox 8 4-5 20, Gavazzi 4 3-3 12, Nedinski 3 5-9 11, Thorwart 3 0-0 7, Davis 1 1-2 3, Schutz 1 1-1 3, Paul 0 2-2 2, Mitchell 1 0-0 2, Baher 1 0-2 2. Totals:
22 16-24 62
Kane (37)Lundeen 4 2-3 11, Zampogna 3 1-2 10, Gzymanski 1 4-5 6, Darr 2 0-0 5, Anderson 1 2-2 5. Totals:
11 9-12 37 St. Marys 15 33 50 62 Kane 11 22 30 37
Three-point goals: St. Marys 2 (Gavazzi, Thorwart), Kane 6 (Zampogna 3, Darr, Lundeen, Anderson); Total fouls: St. Marys 15, Kane 19; fouled out
: none
GIRLS
Punxsutawney 68, Bradford 15
PUNXSUTAWNEY — In their first District 9 league matchup, the Bradford Lady Owls fell to Punxsutawney.
Three Lady Owls ended in the scoring books, with Kalie Dixon tallying seven points, Benson with five and Carli Persichini scoring once from beyond the arc to give her three points on the night.
For the Lady Chucks, Avary Powell led the charge, finishing with 18 points. Chloe Presloid joined her in double-digit scoring, recording a 13-point performance that included three 3-point shots.
AT PUNXSUTAWNEY Bradford (15)
Ka. Dixon 3 0-0 7, Benson 2 0-0 5, Persichini 1 0-0 3. Totals:
6 0-0 15
Punxsutawney (68)Powell 9 0-0 18, Presloid 5 0-0 13, McMahon 3 0-0 9, Doverspike 4 0-0 8, Sa. Griebel 3 0-0 9, Burkett 3 0-0 6, Da. Griebel 2 0-0 5. Totals:
29 0-0 68 Bradford 2 5 9 15 Punxsutawney 35 53 63 68
Three-point goals: Bradford 3 (Benson, Ka. Dixon, Persichini), Punxsy 11 (McMahon 3, Sa. Griebel 3, Presloid 3, Da. Griebel); Total fouls: Bradford 0, Punxsy 4; fouled out:
None
Coudersport 28,
Ridgway 25
COUDERSPORT — Hallie Rigas turned in nine points and eight rebounds to lead Coudersport, as the Lady Falcons out-lasted Ridgway.
Emma Chambers added six rebounds to go with her four points for Coudy, which absorbed an 11-point performance by Ridgway’s Kristen Ellenberger and 10 points by Jenna Kasmierski.
AT COUDERSPORT Ridgway (25)
Ellenberger 5 0-0 11, Kasmierski 4 0-0 10, Amacher 1 0-0 2, Copello 1 0-2 2. Totals:
11 0-2 25 Coudersport (28)
Porterfield 1 0-0 2, Rigas 3 1-5 9, Chambers 2 0-0 4, Fink 3 1-2 7, Myers 3 0-0 6. Totals
: 12 2-7 28 Ridgway 6 12 17 25 Coudersport 9 14 19 28
Three-point goals: Ridgway 3 (Kasmierski 2, Ellenberger), Coudy 2 (Rigas 2); Total fouls: Ridgway 13, Coudy 8; fouled out:
Kasmierski (Ridgway)
Johnsonburg 40, Smethport 20
JOHNSONBURG — Ella Lindberg scored 14 points and Cadence Brechtel added 13, leading Johnsonburg to a victory over Smethport.
The Lady Hubbers were plagued by a 1-for-11 night at the free throw line.
AT JOHNSONBURG Smethport (20)
Lutz 1 0-2 3, Hungiville 2 1-4 3, Goodman 2 0-3 2, Burt 1 0-0 2, Conn 1 0-0 2, Alfieri 1 0-0 3. Totals:
8 1-11 20
Johnsonburg (40)Casilio 0 2-4 2, Brechtel 6 1-2 13, Nunworth 2 1-4 5, Myers 2 0-0 4, Lindberg 6 2-2 14, Notarianni 1 0-0 2. Totals:
17 6-12 40 Smethport 2 10 17 20 Johnsonburg 6 15 33 40
Three-point goals: Smethport 3 (Lutz, Goodman, Alfieri), Jburg 0; Total fouls: Smethport 11, Jburg 9; fouled out:
None.
Elk County Catholic 63, Brookville 31
ST. MARYS — Elk County Catholic found its third win of league play of the season with a 63-31 blowout over Brookville that saw eight players make their way onto the scoreboard.
The Lady Crusaders set the tone early with some instant offense. With tight passing that found open teammates alongside iron-clad defense, ECC jumped out to a 15-4 lead throughout the first eight minutes of play.
Syd Alexander carried the scoring load for ECC with a game-high 19 points. Tori Newton finished with 13 points and nine rebounds while Lucy Klawhun ended with 10 points and six steals.
AT ST. MARYS Brookville (31)
Wonderling 3 0-0 6, Davie 2 3-4 8, Olson 2 0-0 5, Lundgron 2 0-0 5, Bower 2 0-0 4, Haghey 0 2-4 2, Yoder 0 1-2 1. Totals:
11 6-8 31 Elk County Catholic (63)
Newton 5 3-4 13, Alexander 8 3-4 19, Klawhun 4 2-4 10, Straub 1 1-2 3, Mover 1 0-0 2, Brandel 0 2-2 2, Pistner 1 0-0 2, Emmert 1 0-0 2. Totals
: 16 15-20 50 Brookville 4 16 21 31 Elk County Catholic 15 28 43 63
Three-point goals: Brookville 3 (Olsen, Davie, Lundgron), ECC 0; Total fouls: Brookville 12, ECC 7; fouled out:
none.
JV:
ECC 38, Brookville 11
Kane 46, Youngsville 16
YOUNGSVILLE — The Kane girls basketball team put on an offensive show against out-of-conference opponent Youngsville, claiming a 46-16 victory.
Hailey Hillman was the only player from Kane to end in double-digits, scoring 10 and being followed in points by Cora Jekielek with eight.
The Lady Eagles saw five players score, led by Melea Jenkins with five points.
AT YOUNGSVILLE Kane (46)
Hillman 5 0-5 10, Jekielek 2 4-6 8, Smith 4 0-1 8, Anderson 3 1-2 7, Tigani 2 0-0 4, Iak 2 0-0 4, Saf 1 1-4 3, Haight 1 0-0 2. Totals:
15 6-18 46
Youngsville (16)Jenkins 2 0-0 5, Roninavli 2 0-0 4, Vanguilden 2 0-0 4, Cressley 1 0-0 2, Darlins 0 1-2 1. Totals:
7, 1-2 16 Kane 21 28 42 46 Youngsville 2 6 11 16
Three-point goals: Kane 0, Youngsville 1 (Jenkins); Total fouls: 12 Kane 6, Brookville; fouled out: None.